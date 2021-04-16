Doris Bumpus to Star as Billie Holiday in 42nd Street Moon's LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL 

42nd Street Moon has announced that Doris Bumpus will be starring as the legendary Billie Holiday in the Company's virtual production of LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL, written by Lanie Robertson. Directed by Brandon Jackson and featuring music direction by Marcus McCauley, LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL will be available to stream from May 8 - 30, 2021 as part of 42nd Street Moon's paid virtual ticketed MoonBeams series. Tickets and subscriptions are available now and may be purchased at 42ndstmoon.org/moonbeams.

"I'm overjoyed to be able to be working at such a time as this with so many theatre companies closing their doors," said Doris Bumpus (Billie Holiday). " I feel honored to be able to present the story of the life of Billie Holiday on the stage and what better place to do it in then with 42nd Street Moon. This intimate format will give the audience an in depth view of Billie's triumphs and life struggles that she endured."

"Doris Bumpus has delighted audiences all over the Bay with her incredible performances, and I am most grateful to be directing her in our presentation of Lady Day," said Director Brandon Jackson. "I first met Doris directing a production of The Color Purple nearly a decade ago, and will never forget how humble, hardworking, and collaborative she was. Lady Day is as much about the celebration of Ms. Holiday the musical legend as it is about her inescapable experience as a Black woman in American society. Ms. Holiday is a testament to the power of the human spirit to persevere in spite of incredible adversity. That inspiration, fueled by art, couldn't be more timely."

ABOUT DORIS BUMPUS

A Michigan native, Doris grew up working diligently in the church. Doris started singing her first solo at the age of five, and that's when music became the language that spoke to her heart. She is an actor, singer, and producer. Doris started her own production company D'Sunflower Production in 2019. She has 2 EP's on Itunes; "He Will Take Care of You", and her recent release, "God Bless the Child", paying tribute to Billie Holiday 2020.

Doris has participated in several Bay Area productions: The Wiz (Dorothy Gale), Dreamgirls (Effie White) both musicals she received a Pan Arts Award for "Best Lead Actress" , The Color Purple(Shug Avery) Stanford Blackstage Co., A Raisin in the Sun (Ruth Younger), Four Colored Girls, who have considered Suicide when the Rainbow isn't Enough,(Lady in Brown) Contra Costa College, The Mountain Top (Camae), Crowns (Velma), Ivory Arts- Vallejo, Best Little Whorehouse in Texas (Jewel) 42nd Moon Street Moon,. Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill(Billie Holiday) D'Sunflower Productions.

ABOUT MOONBEAMS

As previously announced, the 2021 season of MoonBeams consists of three streaming shows, debuting from April 10 to June 27. Single Stream Patrons ($25.00 each) and Subscribers ($60.00 each) will receive a link to watch the scheduled performance of their choice. This link will only be valid for that specific performance date and time. Premium Subscribers ($112.00 each) will have access to each show for the entire duration of the "run," plus receive behind-the-scenes video interviews with the Moonbeams actors! Enjoy the magic of theatre from home with some great perks! The streaming schedule for MoonBeams is as follows:

PERFECT HERMANY: A MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO JERRY HERMAN

Now - May 2, 2021

Featuring: Jason Graae with John Boswell at the piano

Produced in collaboration with Musical Theatre West

Perfect Hermany is the perfect match of performer and song, as two great J's come together - Jason Graae and Jerry Herman. Enjoy a delightful, hilarious, poignant, and above all, tuneful trip down Jerry Herman lane with songs from shows like Hello, Dolly!, The Grand Tour, Mame, La Cage aux Folles, Mack and Mabel, and Milk and Honey, along with great stories and patter. Plus, watch Herman's most infamous leading ladies come to life with special performances by Bay Area artists and musical Theatre West guest stars, Jacqueline De Muro, Kelley Dorney, Katrina Lauren McGraw, and Lauren Louise!

LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR AND GRILL

May 8 - 30, 2021

By Lanie Robertson

Director: Brandon Jackson

Music Director: Marcus McCauley

Starring Doris Bumpus as Billie Holiday

"If I'm going to sing like someone else, then I don't need to sing at all" - Billie Holiday

She was one of the most influential jazz singers of all time with a voice unparalleled in the industry. Set in 1959 in South Philadelphia, Billie Holiday takes the stage for one of her final performances before her untimely death. Featuring some of her most famous songs like "What a Little Moonlight Can Do", "Strange Fruit", and more and interlaced with stories of her life, Lady Day tells her story of racism, abuse, and addiction - all for the chance to sing.

DON'T TOUCH THAT DIAL: DC AND PETER'S GLORIOUS ROMP THROUGH THE GOLDEN AGE

June 5 - 27, 2021

Creative Directors: DC Scarpelli and Peter Budinger

Music Director: Daniel Thomas

Choreographer: Jean-Paul Jones

All In the Family, The Jeffersons, Three's Company, Family Ties, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air...

Catchy melodies from the Golden Age of television quickly became an iconic form of musical entertainment still revered today. Now, DC and Peter lead you down memory lane as they take you through the decades of sitcom themes and the evolution of television. Join us for a celebration of the beloved songs that have claimed the hearts of vidiots across the world.



