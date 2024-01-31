Donald Lacy's COLORSTRUCK Kicks Off Black History Month at the African American Art & Culture Complex in San Francisco

The event takes place on February 2nd & 3rd.

By: Jan. 31, 2024

The acclaimed theatrical performance Colorstruck kicks off Black History Month with its 2024 "Critical Race Tour" as it returns to San Francisco's African American Art & Culture Complex, February 2nd & 3rd.

After 17 years since the performance was first held at AAACC and the post-performance conversation was centered around the 2007 Asian Week article "Why I Hate Blacks", we once again look to address improving relations between communities, along with conversations around Critical Race Theory, Reparations and an unprecedented 2024 Presidential Race.

Colorstruck strikes a chord! Using a unique blend of comedy, music, imagery and dialogue, award-winning veteran actor/comedian/activist, Donald Lacy Jr. has created an environment where groups and individuals with different opinions & cultural backgrounds come together for an entertaining evening of culturally enriched conversation.

For 17 years, Colorstruck has toured colleges and theaters from San Francisco to New York. It was a runaway hit at the 2007 National Black Theater Festival in Winston Salem North Carolina.

The performance has been used as a diversity-training tool by the Sacramento Police Department and its return to San Francisco marks another opportunity for such dialogue.

Audience members will share their experiences and feelings on how we as a society can move forward. When will we realize that there is only one race, "The Human Race?"




Recommended For You