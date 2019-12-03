DJ Dank Presents...

COCKETTES ARE GOLDEN!

A 50TH Anniversary Celebration

The Legendary, Genderbending Theatre Troupe Celebrates

50 Years of Music, Art and Mayhem.

An Opulent Recreation of Classic Musical Numbers

with Commentary by Members of the Original Cockettes in Person!

Sat., Jan. 4, 2020 - 8:00 pm- One night only!

Victoria Theatre in San Francisco

WEB PAGE: https://djdanksf.wixsite.com/website

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/events/812842535815710/

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/cockettesaregolden/

DJ Dank invites you to ring in 2020 with a glitter bomb!

COCKETTES ARE GOLDEN! - A 50TH Anniversary Celebration of the Cockettes

the legendary, gender-bending theatre troupe celebrates 50 years of music, art and mayhem. This One Night Only Extravaganza is an opulent recreation of the Cockettes musical numbers with commentary by members of the original Cockettes in person!

Musical direction by original Cockette Scrumbly Koldewyn; emceed by Thrillpeddlers founder Russell Blackwood; and directed and choreographed by Noah Haydon.

COCKETTES ARE GOLDEN! will be performed on Sat., Jan. 4, 2020 -One Night Only! at 8:00 pm, at the Victoria Theatre - 2961 16th S. (Mission St. BART), in SF 94103

Tix - $30 - $50. General admission Orchestra, Mezzanine and Balcony.

For more information call Brown Paper Tickets at 800-838-3006

or Production at 415-350-3295 during business hours.

Tix: https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4428310

SYNOPSIS - COCKETTES ARE GOLDEN!:

Now in 2020, a major zenith - the 50th Anniversary of the creation of the Cockettes is upon us. Prepare for a night like no other as some of the remaining Cockettes take to the stage to reminisce and celebrate the night with re-enactments of legendary numbers - replete with guest performers, over-the-top make up, hair styles and costumes with plenty of surprises. The Cockettes were established on Dec 31, 1969 for a midnight show at the Palace Theater in San Francisco in a haze of sex, drugs, drag, gender-bending and glitter. They took drag and old Hollywood musicals and turned them inside out and upside down attracting the attention of the American underground culture. As word got out about these astonishing performances, cult filmmaker John Waters, Mink Stole, and drag superstar Divine all traveled to San Francisco to be part of their shows. They were ahead of their time, especially in the acceptance of gender fluidity and outrageousness. With the creation of the Cockettes, a small troupe of drug-infused hippie performers changed the face of drag and counter-culture forever.

In 2008 in San Francisco, a theater troupe named Thrillpeddlers run by Russell Blackwood brought back a celebrated Cockettes show called Pearls Over Shanghai to much acclaim and a 22-month run at their Hypnodrome Theatre in SOMA. Along with The Cockettes - an award-winning documentary by David Weissman and Bill Weber released in 2002, interest in this troupe was reawakened entertaining an entirely new and grateful audience. The Thrillpeddlers continued recreating Cockettes musicals over the next decade at the Hypnodrome under the watchful eye of Scrumbly Koldewyn, the original songwriter, musical director and one of the original Cockettes.

Musical numbers performed include:

Ain't We Deluxe - Tinsel Tarts In a Hot Coma

Jaded Hussy - Pearls Over Shanghai

Cruising - Pearls Over Shanghai

Madame Ginsling scene - Pearls Over Shanghai

Blackmail - Pearls Over Shanghai

I Can't Stop Wandering - Pearls Over Shanghai (2010)

Jaded Lady - Pearls Over Shanghai

Follow Me to the Palace - The Cockettes Are Golden (2019)

Petals/Petaluma - Tinsel Tarts In a Hot Coma

'Cleopatra' moment - Tinsel Tarts In a Hot Coma

Mr. Director - Tinsel Tarts In a Hot Coma (2013)

Divorcees' Lament - Journey to the Center of Uranus

A Crab on Uranus - Journey to the Center of Uranus

Something Unspoken - Vice Palace

No-Nose Nanook - Vice Palace

Just My Friends - Vice Palace

Almighty Buck - Vice Palace

The Hot Twat of Tangier - Hot Greeks

Come Eat Me - Les Etoille du Minuit

Come 'n Get It - Pearls Over Shanghai

Jaded Lady (Mick Jagger style) - Pearls Over Shanghai

- but the moment is from Les Ghouls when Rumi sang 'Jumpin' Jack Flash' as Mick Jagger

Singer in a Café - The Passion of Barbara Martinez

Shanghai! - Pearls Over Shanghai

David Weissman and Bill Weber, co-directors of the 2002 documentary The Cockettes,

will be in attendance to screen a short film (5 mins) culled from the doc's interview outtakes.

In Addition, there will be a rare screening of highlights from the Syd Dutton and Scott Runyon film Palace (15 mins.), which is the only film made of a live performance by The Cockettes of their show Les Ghouls shot Halloween night in 1970 at the Palace Theatre in North Beach, CA. Palace will be screened with live commentary by Cockette cast members "Sweet Pam" Tent and Fayette Hauser.

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence will be "Sainting" members of the original Cockettes in attendance, including:"Sweet Pam" Tent, Fayette Hauser, Billy Bowers, Harlo, Jilala,

Ocean Michael Moon, Scottie Tissue, Diane Putnam.

Representatives from the CA legislature and San Francisco Board of Supervisors will be honoring the Cockettes as well.

Performers scheduled to appear include: (as of 11-13-19 alphabetized by first name)

Andy Arcade, Bambi Lake, Birdie-Bob Watt, Bruxa, Carl Linkhart, Dee Nathaniel, Diego Gomez, Diogo Zavadzki, D'Arcy Drollinger, Doff the Patriarch, Earl Paus, Eric Tyson Wertz, Jason Wade, Jean-Paul Jones, Jef Valentine, Katya Smirinoff-Skyy, Kim Larsen, L Ron Hubby, Leigh Crow, Lisa Sheppard Appleyard, Llano-River Blue, Kegel Kater, Michael Phillis, Miss X, Noah Haydon, Ruby Vixen, Russell Blackwood, Miss Sheldra, Steven Satyricon, Sunshine, Suzanne Ramsey, Timmy Spence.

Band: Peter Fogel (guitar), Tim Purdue (bass), David Walker (drums), Scrumbly Koldewyn (piano).

Original Cockettes scheduled to appear include:

Scrumbly Koldewyn, "Sweet Pam" Tent, Fayette Hauser, Billy Bowers, Harlo, Jilala,

Ocean Michael Moon, Scottie Tissue.

TECH CREDITS:



Scrumbly Koldewyn (Writer); Dan Karkoska (Producer); Noah Haydon (Director and Choreographer); Nicholas Torre (Lighting Designer); David Hawkins (Graphic Designer); Birdie-Bob Watt (Ass't. Director); Anton Hedman (Sound Designer); Tina Sogliuzzo (Wardrobe); Vince Costa, Cab Covay and Jet (Art / Scene Designers); Rebecca Nestle (Stage Manager); Lawrence Helman (Publicity).





