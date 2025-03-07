Common Joins San Francisco Symphony Next Month at Davies Symphony Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Grammy, Emmy, and Academy Award-winning artist, actor, author, and activist Common joins conductor Jonathan Taylor Rush and the San Francisco Symphony for a one-night-only performance at Davies Symphony Hall featuring many of his biggest hits. The performance is set for April 24.

This is Common's second appearance with the San Francisco Symphony, following a performance at Davies Symphony Hall on August 1, 2018.

Common continues to break down barriers with a multitude of critically acclaimed roles and continued success across all aspects of his career, from music (his most recent album, THE AUDITORIUM: VOL 1, received two Grammy nominations this year) to film (Selma), television (Silo), Broadway (Between Riverside and Crazy), social activism, and his most recent book, And Then We Rise. Read more about Common.

