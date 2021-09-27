Cinnabar Theater Continues 49th Season With Mark St. Germain's DANCING LESSONS

Sonoma County's Cinnabar Theater will present the local debut of playwright Mark St. Germain's heartwarming romantic comedy, Dancing Lessons, performing live October 15th-31st.

Entertaining and charming! We meet two highly offbeat characters, a Broadway dancer sidelined with an injury, and a science professor with Asperger's syndrome. Together, they cope with physical and emotional challenges as they forge an unexpected friendship in this heartfelt play. Filled with laughs and the intricacies of the human condition, we witness their journey of discovery and personal triumph as they come to realize that sometimes the most profound experiences can occur when least expected.

Germain's play will be staged by director and actor John Browning, leading an intimate cast of actors familiar to many Bay Area theaters: Trevor L. Hoffmann (Ever Montgomery) and Jessica Headington (Senga Quinn)

Since the work's premiere in 2014 at the Barrington Stage, performances of Dancing Lessons have continuously received positive reviews: "You don't want it to end..." (The Boston Globe); "Laughs abound in this play and so do those plucked heartstrings... a perfect evening of theater" (BerkshireBrightFocus.com); and "Dancing Lessons goes beyond the conventions of a romantic comedy to an enthralling evening... totally absorbing... brilliantly conceived..."(BroadwayWorld.com).

Mark St. Germain (Playwright); Mark St. Germain's play FREUD'S LAST SESSION ran for two years Off-Broadway, closing July 24, 2012. The play has been open in Argentina since January 2012 and in repertory in Sweden, Australia, and Denmark. His play BECOMING DR, RUTH premiered in July 2012 at the Barrington Stage Company in the Berkshires, played at Hartford Theaterworks, and was brought to NYC to The Westside Theatre. SCOTT AND HEM IN THE GARDEN OF ALLAH co-premiered in the summer of 2013 at the Contemporary American Theater Festival and Barrington Stage Company. His play THE BEST OF ENEMIES, first produced by the Barrington Stage Company, is now being produced throughout the country. THE FABULOUS LIPITONES, a musical comedy co-written with John Markus, premiered at the Theatrical Outfit in 2013, and then at Goodspeed Playhouse. Mark's other plays include CAMPING WITH HENRY AND TOM (Lucille Lortel and Outer Critics Circle Awards), EARS ON A BEATLE, THE GOD COMMITTEE, OUT OF GAS ON LOVER'S LEAP, and DANCING LESSONS (premiered at the Barrington Stage Festival). Mark wrote the Tammy Wynette musical STAND BY YOUR MAN, which began at the Ryman Theater in Nashville. With composer Charles Strouse, he co-wrote the book for his adaptation of Dreiser's AMERICAN TRAGEDY. With composer Randy Courts, Mark has written the perennial musical THE GIFTS OF THE MAGI as well as JOHNNY PYE AND THE FOOL KILLER (AT&T Award Grant) and JACK'S HOLIDAY (Playwrights Horizons). Television work includes Writer/Creative Consultant for The Cosby Show and Dick Wolf's Crime and Punishment. He co-wrote director Carroll Ballard's film Duma and produced and directed the documentary My Dog, An Unconditional Love Story with Richard Gere, Glenn Close, Edward Albee and others. Mark also wrote the award winning children's book "Three Cups". Mark is an Associate Artist of the Barrington Stage Company, a recipient of the William Inge Festival's New Voices Award, and a member of the Dramatists Guild and the Writer's Guild East. He is an alumnus of New Dramatists.

The Dancing Lessons creative team includes Wayne Hovey, Set Designer/Lighting Designer; Donnie Frank, Costume Designer; Ross Tiffany-Brown, Stage Manager; and Justin Warren, Videography/Editing; and Jared Emerson-Johnson, Sound Designer.

While all nine performances will be presented live in the Cinnabar Theater, the final three performances will also be offered virtually for patrons who wish to enjoy this play from home:

Friday, Oct. 15 at 7.30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 16 at 7.30 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 17 at 2 p.m.;

Friday, Oct. 22 at 7.30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7.30 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 24 at 2 p.m.;

Friday, Oct. 29* at 7.30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 30* at 7.30 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 31* at 2 p.m.

*streamed on-demand performance dates.

Tickets for all nine live, in-door theater performances are $35 (general), $33 (senior) and $25 (students/military); tickets for the streamed on-demand performances are $25 (per household).

Tickets for all nine performances are now on sale via www.cinnabartheater.org or call (707) 763-8920.

Cinnabar Theater is a fully vaccinated company with COVID compliance protocols in place. The entire Cinnabar Theater staff and all members of Cry It Out - production staff, cast and crew are fully vaccinated; actors will not be masked throughout the performance. All audience members must be vaccinated, show proof of vaccination at the door and wear a mask inside the theater.

https://cinnabartheater.org/safety-protocols-ticketing-information/

For Cinnabar Theater Diane Dragone, Executive Director and Nathan Cummings, Artistic Director. Cinnabar Theater is located at 3333 Petaluma Blvd. N, Petaluma.