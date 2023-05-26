Cast and Creative Team Revealed For OTHELLO at San Jose Stage Company

The show will run from June 7 – 25, 2023 at San Jose Stage Company.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites in our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Celebrate Memorial Day with Discounts on Broadway Favorites
Lottery Tickets Available For THE BOOK OF MORMON in San Francisco Photo 3 Lottery Tickets Available For THE BOOK OF MORMON in San Francisco
Review: CHINGLISH at SF Playhouse Photo 4 Review: CHINGLISH at SF Playhouse

Review: CHINGLISH at SF Playhouse

San Jose Stage Company has announced the full cast and creative team for The Stage’s upcoming Jazz-Infused Adaptation of William Shakespeare’s OTHELLO. Directed by Kenneth Kelleher, OTHELLO will run from June 7 – 25, 2023 at San Jose Stage Company (490 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA, 95113). The press opening will take place on Saturday, June 10th at 8:00 p.m. Tickets range from $34 - $74 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (408) 283-7142 or online at Click Here. For more information, visit www.thestage.org.

The Stage presents a reimagined, jazz-infused version of William Shakespeare’s OTHELLO, set in the gritty and dark world of a 1950s film-noir jazz club milieu, providing a unique twist and an extra layer of intensity to the already powerful drama. The cast of eight actors takes on multiple roles in this Brechtian cabaret-style performance, creating an intimate and disturbing exploration of Shakespeare's timeless themes. At its core, this production delves into the tragic love story of Othello and Desdemona, complicated by the cunning manipulations of Iago who leads Othello to believe that Desdemona is unfaithful. With themes of love, deceit, betrayal, and murder at its core, this reimagined version of OTHELLO provides a powerful commentary on these timeless themes and offers a fresh perspective on Shakespeare's classic tragedy while remaining true to its enduring relevance.

“The Stage is thrilled to wrap up our momentous 40th Milestone Season with a truly captivating production of William Shakespeare's masterpiece, OTHELLO,” says Randall King, Artistic Director. “In this highly anticipated adaptation, the stars have aligned to bring together an extraordinary ensemble and creative team. This new adaptation blends Shakespeare's brilliance with the pulsating heartbeat of jazz while tackling today’s pressing issues: racism, gender dynamics, and fierce agendized manipulation. The timeless tale of OTHELLO illuminates the delicate complexities of the human condition and our shared humanity.”

“This reimagined 1950’s film-noir adaptation of Othello, William Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy of love, deceit, betrayal and murder, invokes echoes of Raymond Chandler and Jack Kerouac,” says Kenneth Kelleher, Director. “With only 8 actors, we’ll  investigate Shakespeare’s themes of the manic twist for dominance laced with an underscore of racial prejudices.”

The cast of OTHELLO will feature Aldo Billingslea* as “Othello,” Johnny Moreno* as “Iago,” Charisse Loriaux* as “Desdemona,” Michael Storm* as “Brabantio/Montano,” Davied Morales as “Cassio,” Nick Mandracchia as “Roderigo,” Judith Miller as “Emilia/Duke of Venice” and Elenor Irene Paul as “Bianca/Lodovico.”  

In addition to Kenneth Kelleher, the creative team includes Robert Pickering (Scenic Consultant), Jean Cardinale (Costume Designer), Maurice Vercoutere (Lighting Designer), Steve Schoenbeck (Sound Designer), Jenn Trampenau (Props Coordinator), and Justin Travis Buchs* (Stage Manager).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers




RELATED STORIES - San Francisco

Review: LET THE RIGHT ONE IN at Berkeley Repertory Theatre Photo
Review: LET THE RIGHT ONE IN at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

What did our critic think of LET THE RIGHT ONE IN at Berkeley Repertory Theatre?

San Francisco Operas Italian Roots Celebrated in New Museo Italo Americano Exhibition Photo
San Francisco Opera's Italian Roots Celebrated in New Museo Italo Americano Exhibition

The Museo Italo Americano celebrates the 100th anniversary of San Francisco Opera with a new exhibition: BRAVO—Celebrating San Francisco Opera, Its Italian Roots and Legacy. Presented in partnership with San Francisco Opera and Museum of Performance + Design, the exhibition runs through October 22, 2023 at the Museo Italo Americano located at Fort Mason Center in San Francisco.

Merola Opera Program kicks off its 2023 Summer Festival With METAMORPHOSIS Photo
Merola Opera Program kicks off its 2023 Summer Festival With METAMORPHOSIS

San Francisco’s internationally acclaimed Merola Opera Program kicks off its 2023 Summer Festival with Metamorphosis: Recovery, Renewal, and Rebirth, an uplifting vocal and piano concert featuring a rich array of songs that explore the many facets of transformation.

Free Shakespeare In The Parks CYMBELINE Will Perform At The Bruns Memorial Photo
Free Shakespeare In The Park's CYMBELINE Will Perform At The Bruns Memorial

Cal Shakes & SF Shakes have announced that the Bruns Memorial Amphitheater will host Free Shakespeare in the Park this summer, with free performances of Shakespeare's Cymbeline the weekends of September 16, 17, 23 & 24 at 4 pm. 


More Hot Stories For You

San Francisco Opera's Italian Roots Celebrated in New Museo Italo Americano ExhibitionSan Francisco Opera's Italian Roots Celebrated in New Museo Italo Americano Exhibition
Merola Opera Program kicks off its 2023 Summer Festival With METAMORPHOSISMerola Opera Program kicks off its 2023 Summer Festival With METAMORPHOSIS
Free Shakespeare In The Park's CYMBELINE Will Perform At The Bruns MemorialFree Shakespeare In The Park's CYMBELINE Will Perform At The Bruns Memorial
142 Throckmorton Theatre Presents A New Production of KINKY BOOTS THE MUSICAL142 Throckmorton Theatre Presents A New Production of KINKY BOOTS THE MUSICAL

Videos

Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio Video Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio
J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season Video
J. Harrison Ghee Is Heating Up This Tonys Season
BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway
First Look at the World Premiere of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL Video
First Look at the World Premiere of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

San Francisco SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
San Jose Playhouse (4/22-5/28)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Taming of the Shrew
Santa Cruz Shakespeare (7/09-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Much Ado About Nothing
New Canon Theatre Co. (6/08-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Best of Enemies" (NT Live)
Hammer Theatre Center (6/14-6/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# UNDETECTABLE COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY FOR SALE at https://fakebanknotes.org
UNDETECTABLE COUNTERFEIT CURRENCY FOR SALE at https://fakebanknotes.org (4/03-2/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Swimming With Lesbians"
The Marsh San Francisco (6/11-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# In the Heights
Center Repertory Company (5/27-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SistahFriend
Phoenix Theater (6/06-6/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# "Adam Strauss Is Not Unhappy"
The Marsh (5/12-6/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ball Biddies
Phoenix Theater (6/13-6/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You