Cast Set For Theatre Rhinocero's OTHELLO At TJPA'S Salesforce Park

Theatre Rhinoceros in collaboration with TransBay Joint Powers Authority and The East Cut has revealed the cast for OTHELLO, led by Award Winning Actor Dedrick Weathersby in the titular role and John Fisher. OTHELLO opens for a limited run September 26, and runs through Sunday until SEPT 28, 2025.
OTHELLO
By William Shakespeare
Directed and Adapted by John Fisher
Stage Manager: Isaac Traister
Intimacy and Fight Coordinator: Bessie Zolno
The cast features Dedrick Weathersby as Othello, John Fisher as Iago, Rachel Ka'iulani Kennealy as Desdemona, Christian Jimenez as Cassio, Erica Flor as Emilia, Denise Tyrrell as Brabantio/Montano/Gratiano, Taryn Hannigan as Bianca, Ma'Sherrod as Roderigo, Zolboo Namkhaidorj as Musician/Messenger and John-Thomas Hanson as Duke/Lodovico.
