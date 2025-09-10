Cast Set For Theatre Rhinocero's OTHELLO At TJPA'S Salesforce Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Rhinoceros in collaboration with TransBay Joint Powers Authority and The East Cut has revealed the cast for OTHELLO, led by Award Winning Actor Dedrick Weathersby in the titular role and John Fisher. OTHELLO opens for a limited run September 26, and runs through Sunday until SEPT 28, 2025.

Performance Details

OTHELLO

By William Shakespeare

Directed and Adapted by John Fisher

Stage Manager: Isaac Traister

Intimacy and Fight Coordinator: Bessie Zolno

The cast features Dedrick Weathersby as Othello, John Fisher as Iago, Rachel Ka'iulani Kennealy as Desdemona, Christian Jimenez as Cassio, Erica Flor as Emilia, Denise Tyrrell as Brabantio/Montano/Gratiano, Taryn Hannigan as Bianca, Ma'Sherrod as Roderigo, Zolboo Namkhaidorj as Musician/Messenger and John-Thomas Hanson as Duke/Lodovico.

SPONSORED BY A.C.T.