Cast Announced For 42nd Street Moon's DON'T TOUCH THAT DIAL

42nd Street Moon (Daren A.C. Carollo and Daniel Thomas, Co-Executive Directors) is pleased to announce the full cast for the Company's virtual production DON'T TOUCH THAT DIAL: DC AND PETER'S GLORIOUS ROMP THROUGH THE GOLDEN AGE. Conceived and directed by DC Scarpelli and Peter Budinger, DON'T TOUCH THAT DIAL features music direction by Daniel Thomas and choreography by Jean-Paul Jones. The show will be available to stream from June 5 - 27, 2021 as part of 42nd Street Moon's paid virtual ticketed MoonBeams series. Tickets and subscriptions are available now and may be purchased at 42ndstmoon.org/moonbeams.

"Peter and I have been together since I was a teenager-we're very much children of the '80s, with our pop-culture roots reaching back even further," said DC Scarpelli. "We're also both NYC suburbanites by birth who were raised on TV. LOTS of TV - we gorged ourselves at the "electric teat" at an extremely impressionable age. This show celebrates our obsession with TV in a fun, funny, optimistic, tongue-in-cheek way. It also celebrates a whole genre of music that doesn't get much love from the world. Show tunes and composers get constant tributes and shout-outs, and they deserve them! But I'll bet more folks out there could instantly sing the lyrics to "Gilligan's Island" or "The Brady Bunch" or "The Fresh Prince of Bel Air" than most any show tune. It's time they got a little taste of our love, too!"

Catchy melodies from the Golden Age of television quickly became an iconic form of musical entertainment still revered today. Now, DC and Peter lead you down memory lane as they take you through the decades of sitcom themes and the evolution of television. Join us for a celebration of the beloved songs that have claimed the hearts of vidiots across the world.

The complete cast of DON'T TOUCH THAT DIAL includes Ollie Asdourian, Lucas de Ayora, Margaret Belton, Isaiah Tyrelle Boyd, Kofy Brown, Peter Budinger, Justin Cole, Jacqueline De Muro, Kim Donovan, Lily Drexler, Michelle Drexler, Alison Ewing, Lauren Jiang, Jean-Paul Jones, Tia Renée Konsur, Meg Mackay, Dyan McBride, Bryan Munar, Chelsea Nenni, Melissa Rivera, DC Scarpelli, Marah Joy Sotelo and Branden Noel Thomas.

Learn more at www.42ndstmoon.org/moonbeams.