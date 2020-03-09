CMT San Jose Marquee Productions Presents KINKY BOOTS

CMT Marquee Productions, featuring emerging artists from New York to the Bay Area and beyond, presents Kinky Boots the exhilarating true story about a struggling shoe factory. CMT San Jose is among the first local Bay Area companies to produce Kinky Boots.



Winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Kinky Boots features a joyous, Tony award-winning score by Cyndi Lauper, and a hilarious, uplifting book by Harvey Fierstein. Based on the 2005 British film written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth, the musical tells the story of Charlie Price who has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a cabaret performer and drag queen, in need of some sturdy stilettos. Lola turns out to be the one person who can help Charlie become the man that he is meant to be. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible... and discover that, when you change your mind about someone, you can change your whole world.

Kinky Boots will by directed by CMT Artistic Director Kevin Hauge and stars RB Embleton, who will be playing "Charlie," and Patrick Ball as "Lola." Both actors are CMT alums, living and working in New York. The rest of the cast is filled with emerging artists from all over the Bay Area.



For tickets and more information, https://www.cmtsj.org/kinky-boots/





