CHICAGO to Play at Pittsburg Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Pittsburg Theatre Company will present Chicago, an enduring hit musical with a 50-year pedigree. The production will take place at the historic California Theatre from May 9 through May 18, 2025.

Set in the Roaring 20s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart (Meghan Hornbacker) and Velma Kelly (Shelly McDowell), two criminals trying to manipulate the media to escape prison. Roxie, a young cabaret dancer, kills her lover after he jilts her. Sent to prison, Roxie meets Velma Kelly and prison Matron Mama Morton (Safira McGrew), who guides her to lawyer Billy Flynn (Keith Adair). As Billy helps Roxie win the media over, Roxie and Velma develop a rivalry, fighting for freedom and fame until the end. Meanwhile, Roxie's husband Amos (Jim Coniglio) waits in the wings for his beloved, who sees right through him.

Chicago is directed by Dianna Schepers and choreographed by Shelly McDowell. Jed da Roza is the musical director and conductor. Working with a stellar cast, this team has made the classic musical fresh while maintaining the spirit of the original.

Chicago (the musical) was inspired by the 1926 play of the same name, which was in turn based on the records of Chicago Tribune court reporter Maurine Dallas Watkins, who chronicled the high-profile murder trials of Beulah Annan and Belva Gareter. Watkins held the Illinois press and public spellbound with her sensational reporting. She made the defendants into overnight celebrities, upending attitudes as the Jazz Age ushered in new freedoms for women.

Members of PTC's ensemble include the murderesses: Mona (Arielle Celine), June (Cecily Hanssen), Annie (Atessa McAleenan-Morrell), Liz (Brianna Orozco), Hunyak (Mary Katherine Patterson), and Go to Hell Kitty (Julianna Orante). They are joined by Damien Thomas (as Mary Sunshine), Liam Cody, Justin Daily, Mason Garner, Dodie Katague, and Harlen Morales. Conductor Jed Da Roza acts as master of ceremonies.

Comments