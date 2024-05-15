CHICAGO Comes to Stage One at Chabot College

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Plethos Productions, in collaboration with Chabot College, will present the Broadway musical, Chicago, for a limited engagement from May 30 to June 2, 2024. This co-production promises to captivate audiences with its sultry jazz, classic Fosse choreography, gripping storyline, big laughs and even bigger voices.

Inspired by the roaring twenties, Chicago tells the tale of Roxie Hart, a fame-hungry chorus girl who finds herself in the Cook County Jail after murdering her lover. Set against the backdrop of corruption and sensationalism, Roxie teams up with fellow inmate Velma Kelly to vie for the spotlight, all under the manipulative guidance of the silver-tongued lawyer, Billy Flynn and the showstopping diva, Matron Mama Morton.

Featuring show-stopping numbers such as "All That Jazz" and "Cell Block Tango," Chicago has garnered numerous accolades, including six Tony Awards and the prestigious Laurence Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival. Audiences can expect a night of glamour, intrigue, and a few surprises along the way.

"After 6 seasons of trying to make it happen, we are thrilled to finally bring the crowd favorite - Chicago to our community!" said Karin Richey, Executive Director at Plethos Productions. "No show is as fierce, funny and fabulous as this classic piece full of femme fatales. I hope this classic Broadway musical brings lots of joy, empowerment, and entertainment to all."

Chicago will run for six performances only, making it a must-see event for local theater enthusiasts. Tickets are on sale now at plethos.org.

Comments