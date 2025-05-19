BroadwaySF Unveils Winners of inaugural Sara Bareilles Award

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BroadwaySF has revealed the winners of the inaugural Sara Bareilles Awards, held in-person at San Francisco’s Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Nominees in the Outstanding Overall Production, Outstanding Lead Actor, and Outstanding Lead Actress categories performed live on stage at the Orpheum Theatre before a panel of judges—including Transcendence Theatre Company Artistic Director Tony Gonzalez; award-winning theater educator, actor, director, choreographer and DEI consultant Lauren Rosi; and director, choreographer, actor, arts educator, and DEI Consultant Gary Stanford—as well as their family and friends.



Two-time Grammy Award winner and three-time Tony Award nominee Sara Bareilles hosted a special Q&A with nominees and cast members from all nominated overall productions. Other highlights of the evening included an appearance by California State Senator Scott Wiener, who spoke passionately about the importance of arts education and its lasting impact.



On Saturday, May 17, individual award nominees and cast members from nominated productions were invited to take part in a day of musical theatre workshops hosted by BroadwaySF. Workshop offerings include a Vocal Workshop with Ben Bogen, Dance Workshop with Nicole Helfer, and an Acting Workshop with Janel Chanté.



The Sara Bareilles Awards recognizes outstanding achievement in high school musical theatre from San Francisco and Alameda Counties, extending all the way to the northernmost regions of the state, and is a part of The National High School Musical Theatre Awards® (NHSMTA®) program—otherwise known as The Jimmy Awards.



The 2025 Sara Bareilles Awards winners are:



OVERALL PRODUCTION:

HADESTOWN (Melody cast), American Canyon High School



LEAD ACTOR:

Aidan Liston as Jean Valjean in LES MISÉRABLES (School Edition)

Inspire School of Arts and Sciences (Chico, CA)



LEAD ACTRESS:

Basye Mummert as Princess Fiona in SHREK

Albany High School (Albany, CA)

SUPPORTING PERFORMER:

Jordin La Russa as Sugar Plum Fairy/Gingy in SHREK

Heritage High School (Brentwood, CA)

FAN FAVORITE:

ANYTHING GOES, Novato High School/Marin School of the Arts

Aidan Liston (Lead Actor) and Basye Mummert (Lead Actress) will join regional winners from 55 regional programs across the nation at The 16th Annual Jimmy Awards ceremony will take place on Monday, June 23, 2025, when 110 students will make their debuts on a Broadway stage. During this unforgettable event at the Minskoff Theatre, a panel of judges will bestow a number of awards and scholarships, including the coveted awards for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress. In addition to performing in the awards ceremony, students will participate in a rigorous theatre intensive that includes coaching sessions, training, and rehearsals led by some of Broadway’s most accomplished professionals, culminating in an extraordinary, one-night-only talent showcase.

Comments

Best Revival of a Musical - Live Standings Sunset Boulevard - 35% Gypsy - 24% Floyd Collins - 13% Vote Now!