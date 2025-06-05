Broadway Bares Returns to San Francisco in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway Bares will return to San Francisco in 2025. Under the name Hex Appeal, the performance is set for Sunday, June 15, 2025.

A night of dazzling performances and jaw-dropping talent will take place at 1015 Folsom. San Francisco will receive a show that combines the magic of Broadway with the allure of burlesque.

These talented performers bring witchy, magical moments to life on stage, creating an unforgettable experience for all.

About Broadway Bares

Born in the lively world of New York, Broadway Bares burst onto the stage in 1992 with the vision of supporting those affected by HIV/AIDS through art. Conceived by legendary director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell, the event sparks joy by crafting awe-inspiring shows while making significant contributions to our community.



In 2016, Broadway Bares expanded its horizons and planted roots in San Francisco. Since then, each year Broadway Bares San Francisco performs to sell-out crowds while raising funds for HIV/AIDS services, hunger programs, and programs that serve and support homeless youth.

