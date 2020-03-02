Berkeley Rep Hires New Director Of Marketing And Communications

Berkeley Repertory Theatre announced today a new director of marketing and communications. Steve Tate takes on the key position after working as a marketing consultant for nearly two decades.

"Steve is going to be a terrific addition to Berkeley Rep and the senior management team," says Susan Medak, Berkeley Rep's managing director. "He brings a wealth of experience, knowledge and confidence to the role. We are all delighted to have him."

"The city of Berkeley has served as a second home since my teenage years and a place I always felt elevated thought and pushed cultural innovation, said Tate." "Throughout my career, I've long admired the creative and compelling theatrical work produced by Berkeley Rep. While living in New York it was exciting to experience Johanna Pfaelzer's artistic contributions, and to now work alongside her and Managing Director Susie Medak in building the organization's next chapter is thrilling."

For the past nineteen years Tate has worked in commercial and nonprofit theatre with experience in regional, Broadway, Off-Broadway, national tours, and London productions ranging from plays and musicals to stage-to-film live broadcasts around the world. With his own consulting business, Tate Theatrics Media Marketing & Advertising, he provided campaign services to a variety of theatrical and general entertainment clients including The Book Of Mormon, Spiegelworld's Empire, First National Tour of Spring Awakening, Broadway's Concert for America, Tribeca Film Festival, Sundance/IFC, New York's 1st Irish Theatre Festival, EU's European Month of Culture at Lincoln Center, UK transfer of Private Peaceful, London transfer of Operation Crucible, Immersive | LDN's The Great Gatsby and BBC's Doctor Who: Time Fracture, and over eleven NT Live production broadcasts and two Broadway transfers with The National Theatre of Great Britain.

A graduate from the University of California San Diego (UCSD), he spent four years at the Tony Award-winning La Jolla Playhouse and soon thereafter ventured toward Broadway marketing RENT during its 10th anniversary and feature film launch. Tate helped pioneer digital marketing and advertising on Broadway during his time at Situation, working with a variety of productions including the original Tony Award-winning Spring Awakening, Hairspray, A Chorus Line (2006 revival), Blue Man Group, Disney Theatrical, and Pulitzer Prize-winning August: Osage County. Tate returned to nonprofit as Director of Marketing for Off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company for three seasons promoting twenty-one productions, including the Pulitzer Prize-winning play Between Riverside & Crazy.

He will begin his role at Berkeley Rep on March 2, 2020.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You