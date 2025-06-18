Review: Transcendence Theatre's ‘BROADWAY UNDER THE STARS’ - Best Year Ever

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Transcendence Theatre Company welcomed in their 14th season with ‘Broadway’s Best Night Ever,’ featuring some of the greatest songs from favorite musicals spanning multiple generations. From old classics such as CAROUSEL, GYPSY, and A CHORUS LINE to more modern shows like WICKED, THE NOTEBOOK, and THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, we were transcended to an extraordinary night of musical theater nostalgia for the ultimate Broadway celebration.

For the second year in a row, the performance took place in the heart of downtown Sonoma in the magical Field of Dreams at Fazio Field baseball park. Not only is this location beautiful, but the logistics such as parking and getting in and out of the venue is now a much easier process. I was happy to see that pre-show picnicking was back again for all ticket holders, with food vendors on site, wine pouring from local winemakers, and tastings from local distributors. Benzinger Family Winery was once again the signature wine sponsor, and HopMonk was the featured on-site local vendor (you must try their grilled cheese!).

The performance this year reached a whole new level of extraordinary. Under the breathtaking Sonoma sky and perfect California weather, the talent of this troupe was overflowing even more than the chardonnay. All 15+ performers (several newbies to Transcendence) were superb in both singing and dancing, and when on stage as a group, they were electric. The brilliant and energetic choreography by Michael Callahan ran the gamut of several tap numbers, classic Fosse style, the smooth moves of the JERSEY BOYS, along with ballet, jazz and modern dance. The artistic interpretation of “All I Ask of You” was simply breathtaking. This year, tap was more prevalent which was featured in numbers such as “I’ve Got Rhythm” (CRAZY FOR YOU), “Anything Goes” (ANYTHING GOES), “This is Me” (THE GREATEST SHOWMAN), and more.

Photo Credit: Ray Martel

Every single artist was dynamite in their performance. Some standouts worth mentioning, however, were Arielle Crosby who lit up the Sonoma sky with her powerhouse voice in “Defying Gravity” (WICKED), the women featured in “Dancing Queen” (MAMMA MIA!), the men in “The Music of the Night” (PHANTOM OF THE OPERA) and JERSEY BOYS medley, Damon McToy who performed a chilling solo in “This is the Moment” (JEKYLL & HYDE), and Zoey Lytle who was like a young Sutton Foster in “Anything Goes” with her smile and style. The slow rendition of “What a Feeling” (FLASHDANCE) featured the talented flutist Zachary Kellogg.

The 7-piece band under the musical genius of Matt Smart was bright and bold and showcased a wide variety of styles to fit the Broadway theme. Year after year, Smart brings his inspiration to the stage so that we can revel in the brilliance of live music.

As visionary creators of this production, Matt Smart, Amy Miller and Artistic Director Tony Gonzalez have brought us the best of the best in song and dance and heart and soul.

To catch a sneak peek at the show, click on the video:

Like fine wine, Transcendence Theatre's summer series gets better with every passing year. You don’t want to miss a single season of this sensational performance. The passion oozes out of each artist as they share their journey and serve their community through song and dance. A portion of every ticket sold is donated to the Field of Dreams to help upkeep the fields and support youth sports and recreation.

'Broadway's Best Night Ever' continues through June 22nd. After that, the magic continues with two more shows, including BEAUTIFUL - THE Carole King MUSICAL (August 7-17), and LADIES OF BROADWAY (September 4-14).

For tickets and more information, visit: Broadway Under the Stars in Sonoma | Transcendence Theatre Company.

Photo Credit: Ray Martel

