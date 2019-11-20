Aurora Theatre Company Extends Bryna Turner's BULL IN A CHINA SHOP Through December 15

Aurora Theatre Company will add five performances to its run of the Bay Area premiere of Bryna Turner's BULL IN A CHINA SHOP, directed by Aurora Associate Artistic Director Dawn Monique Williams.

BULL IN A CHINA SHOP now plays through December 15. Added mainstage performances include: Wednesday, Dec. 11 at 7 p.m.; Thursday, Dec. 12 at 8 p.m.; Friday, Dec. 13 at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 14 at 8 p.m.; and, Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. The cast features Stacy Ross (The Year of Magical Thinking, Leni), Leontyne Mbele-Mbong (Temple, Breakfast With Mugabe), Rebecca Schweitzer (Rapture, Blister, Burn), Mia Tagano (Splendour), and Jasmine Milan Williams.



For single tickets ($35-$70) or subscriptions ($111-$396), the public can call(510) 843-4822 or visit www.auroratheatre.org.





