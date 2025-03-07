American Conservatory Theater JULIUS CAESAR Begins Performances This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



American Conservatory Theater's Education and Community Programs (A.C.T.) present Julius Caesar by William Shakespeare, presented in a modern verse translation by Shishir Kurup. beginning performances this week.

The A.C.T. OUT Tour production of Julius Caesar features public performances in the Rueff at A.C.T.'s Strand Theater, before and after it tours schools and community sites throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. Performances of Julius Ceasar will be open to the public and presented in the Rueff at A.C.T.'s Strand Theater from March 14-16, 2025 and from March 28-19, 2025.

Between March 18–27, 2025, the production will tour various locations within the San Francisco Unified School District and extend its reach to Hayward and San Jose, bringing performances to students and community members at middle schools, high schools, colleges, and universities.

Julius Caesar contains some of the most memorable language in Shakespeare, not to mention detailed characterizations and deep explorations of human relationships. Shishir Kurup's translation preserves all of Shakespeare's magnificent rhetoric while making obscure humor and historical references more accessible. Seven dynamic actors bring this story to life in a tight 90-minute adaptation, performed in the round with exciting audience interactions. The A.C.T. OUT Tour's production of Julius Caesar asks important questions about threats to democracy and how deeply polarized societies avoid civil war.

Julius Caesar will feature an all-local cast and creative team. The cast includes (in alphabetical order): Alan Coyne, Monique Crawford, Lauren Dunagan, Shayna Ann Howlett, Christian Jimenez, Carolina Morones, and Nic Sommerfeld.

The creative team for Julius Caesar includes Rebecca J. Ennals (Adaptor/Director/Co-Producer), Chris Steele (Assistant Director, Dramaturg), Sarah Phykitt (Scenic and Props Designer), Madeline Berger (Costume Designer), Carla Pantoja (Fight Director), Natalie Greene (Producer), Anelisa Armijo Montoya (Associate Producer), Michael Anderburg (Production Manager), Hannah Bailey (Stage Manager), and Kamaile Alnas-Benson (Assistant Stage Manager).

Comments