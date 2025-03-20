Alonzo King LINES Ballet Announces Ruth Nott As Managing Director

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alonzo King LINES Ballet has announced the appointment of Ruth Nott as its new Managing Director, effective April 21, 2025. Nott brings decades of experience in organizational leadership, community engagement, and arts education to the organization.

Before joining LINES Ballet, Ruth served as Managing Director of Opera Parallèle in San Francisco, where she led the organization through significant growth. Her leadership was instrumental in fostering innovation through growth and stability of personnel, business structure and procedures, and fund development. Prior, Nott was the Education Director at the San Francisco Opera from 2008 to 2019, where she founded and led the company's first-ever department focused on arts education and community-building. Under her leadership, the team developed innovative programs that reached over 70,000 people annually, including the highly acclaimed Arts Resources in Action (ARIA), which won a Yale Distinguished Music Education Partnership Award. Nott was also honored with the Dreamcatcher Award from the San Francisco Unified School District for her significant contributions to arts education.

Nott has also worked with major arts organizations, such as the Metropolitan Opera Guild, New York City Opera, and Lyric Opera of Chicago, among others. She has contributed to the field in a variety of capacities, including consulting and co-founding PrimeLife Arts Learning, an online platform dedicated to enhancing the social and emotional well-being of older adults.

“I'm thrilled to be joining Alonzo King LINES Ballet, marking a career shift from contemporary opera to contemporary ballet,” said Nott. “It's truly an honor to join the leadership team of such a visionary company—an iconic 43-year-old San Francisco nonprofit arts organization located at the corner of Market and 7th Streets. I'm especially excited to collaborate with the co-founders and artists who are constantly pushing the boundaries of dance and creativity. I look forward to contributing, learning, and growing alongside this amazing community, as well as engaging with the patrons and supporters who make this all possible.”

Nott will play a pivotal role in guiding LINES Ballet through its next phase of growth, ensuring the organization's artistic excellence, long-term sustainability, and legacy. She will oversee efforts to expand fundraising initiatives, strengthen individual donor engagement, board member growth and giving, and institutional partnerships, in addition to the implementation of a comprehensive organizational identity campaign. Nott will also support the development of a permanent LINES Archive to preserve the company's rich history and artistic contributions for generations to come.

"Ruth's extensive experience in the arts and commitment to community engagement will be invaluable as we continue to broaden our impact both locally and globally,” said Korri Jackson, Chair of the Board of Directors for LINES Ballet. “For over four decades Alonzo King LINES Ballet has pushed the boundaries of contemporary dance while connecting deeply with our community. Ruth's leadership will help us amplify this mission, while leading LINES Ballet through its next chapter."

Nott joins LINES Ballet before the company's Spring Season May 10-18, 2025 at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts, featuring King's first-ever collaboration with legendary jazz trumpeter and composer Ambrose Akinmusire, performing live with LINES Ballet. The program also includes King's iconic Scheherazade, with a score by the longtime LINES Ballet collaborator, the late tabla master Zakir Hussain. LINES Spring Gala takes place Saturday May 17, 2025.

"Ruth's leadership experience, innovative thinking, and deep understanding of the arts will be a tremendous asset to LINES Ballet,” said LINES Ballet Co-Founder and Artistic Director Alonzo King. “We are thrilled she is joining us”.

About Alonzo King LINES Ballet

Alonzo King LINES Ballet, established in 1982, is a pioneering contemporary ballet company that continuously redefines the art form with innovative choreography, remarkable dancers, and groundbreaking collaborations. Under the artistic leadership of Alonzo King, the company embodies a philosophy that movement is a universal language that has the power to connect, inspire, and transform. With a rich history of acclaimed performances and influential collaborations, LINES Ballet remains committed to pushing artistic boundaries and creating transcendent experiences for audiences worldwide.

