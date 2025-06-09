Abhinaya Dance Company to Host 45th Anniversary Concert Natya Dhaara

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Abhinaya Dance Company, an Indian classical dance company founded by Artistic Director Mythili Kumar will celebrate its 45th anniversary on Sunday, August 3rd, 3 pm at Canada College in Redwood City.

The concert titled Natya Dhara, the unceasing flow of dance, traces the progression of the classical South Indian style of Bharatanatyam, from its traditional roots to its current expression in the United States, through the extensive repertoire of the Abhinaya Dance Company.

The legacy derived from the temple dancers and traditional gurus of the art has flourished in this new environment, and given rise to collaborations, experimentation and innovative performances by the Company.

Highlights of the anniversary concert include:

● Performances by Company dancers and alumni, showcasing Mythili Kumar and Rasika Kumar's choreography and iconic pieces from past productions.

● Panel discussions exploring the evolution and impact of Bharatanatyam.

● Live music by acclaimed artists: Asha Ramesh, Shanthi Narayan, N. Narayan, Srikanth Chary, Mythili Kumar, and Malavika Walia.

"We are grateful to celebrate 45 years of Abhinaya Dance Company. Since its founding, the Company has been dedicated to propagating the cultural heritage of India through instruction and performances of Indian classical dance. I am touched that so many of our alumni dancers are coming back to the Bay Area to perform at the anniversary event. We look forward to connecting with our community and sharing our love of dance," says Mythili Kumar, Artistic Director of Abhinaya Dance Company.

Abhinaya Dance Company's programs are supported in part by a Cultural Affairs grant from the City of San Jose, the William & Flora Hewlett Foundation, SV Creates in partnership with the County of Santa Clara, and individual donations. Past funders include the California Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts.

Comments