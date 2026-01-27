A.C.T. Reveals Expanded Scholarship Structure for San Francisco Semester

🎭 NEW! San Francisco Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Francisco & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) has revealed a new, expanded scholarship structure for San Francisco Semester, A.C.T.’s 15-week actor-training program. Beginning with the 2026/27 academic year, A.C.T. will offer four forms of financial support designed to expand access, strengthen regional artist pipelines, and reduce financial barriers to participation in the full-time conservatory program.

The Transformational Access Award will cover 100% of tuition and include a $7,500 stipend to support participation in the program. This award is designed for an artist with significant financial need for whom full time study would otherwise be inaccessible, enabling them to fully commit to the program while meeting basic living needs. One Transformational Access Award will be awarded for the 2026/27 academic year.

The Local Artist Award provides $2,500 in tuition support per semester for Bay Area artists who are current residents or who grew up in the region. One Local Artist Award will be awarded in the fall semester and one in the spring semester.

The Emerging Artist Award provides $2,500 in tuition support per semester for early career artists with limited professional credits who demonstrate strong artistic potential and readiness for intensive training. One Emerging Artist Award will be awarded in the fall semester and one in the spring semester.

In addition, A.C.T. continues to offer a need-based Financial Aid Fund to provide flexible financial support to address additional financial barriers. This fund will be available to applicants in both the fall and spring semesters.



San Francisco Semester is a 15-week actor-training program at one of the country’s most acclaimed professional theater companies—located in the heart of one of the world’s most culturally vibrant and diverse cities. Grounded in a rich curriculum, SFS bridges theater artists to the active, ongoing engagement of the Bay Area’s eclectic and energetic arts community.



Full tuition for the San Francisco Semester is $15,000, with an early bird tuition rate of $12,500. Consideration for scholarships and financial aid will be prioritized for applicants who apply by the early bird deadline of April 10, 2026.

More information and application details are available at act-sf.org/sfs.