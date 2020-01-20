A RAISIN IN THE SUN Comes to The California Theatre

Considered by many to be one of the greatest plays of the 20th century, Pittsburg Community Theatre presents "A Raisin in the Sun; Lorraine Hansberry's powerful drama, beginning Saturday, February 22, 2020 for two weekends at the California Theatre in Old Town, Pittsburg. Production supervisor Michael Wilson indicated he was "thrilled with this show selection especially as a way to celebrate Black History Month and to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the premiere of "A Raisin in the Sun.""

Set in the 1950s on the South Side of Chicago, "A Raisin in the Sun" is the story of the Younger's, a struggling African-American family, and their determination to live a better life in the face of poverty and racism. When a sizable insurance check arrives, the family's hopes and dreams are challenged as this opens the door for life-changing decisions. The tensions and prejudice they face form this ground-breaking American drama, and their heroic struggle to retain dignity in a harsh and changing world as it addresses issues that were rarely discussed at that time, including women's rights and black identity. With its universal themes and big emotions, Lorraine Hansberry was a visionary allowing the characters to speak the truth in a way that transcends time and place.

Director LaTonya Watts has assembled a stellar cast including: Jason Anthony, Phillecia Rayshaun, Gwendolyn Sampson Brown, Lexy Ronning, Elijah Waller, Abdul-Rahman Shakur, Jamari McGee, Leasa R. Hart, Jacob Major and Michael Wilson . Tickets are available through the California Theatre box office.





