42nd Street Moon Announces 2021 Virtual Gala 'You Can't Stop The Beat'

San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon (Daren A.C. Carollo and Daniel Thomas, Co-Executive Directors) is pleased to announce a virtual 2021 Gala, YOU CAN'T STOP THE BEAT - an evening of uplifting performances and optimism for the future of the arts. YOU CAN'T STOP THE BEAT will stream on Sunday, February 28, 2021 beginning at 6:00 p.m., General admission is available for $100.00, with Premier Admission (including an exclusive pre-show virtual green room reception with the gala performers at 5:30 p.m. and a gala kit filled with goodies to enjoy during the show) available for $250.00. To learn more about the event or to make a donation, visit www.42ndstmoon.org/annualgala.

"This year, as 42nd Street Moon celebrates its first ever virtual gala, we were able to call upon our Moonie community from near and far to celebrate the arts and the promise of live theatre," said Co-Executive Director Daren A.C. Carollo. "This evening, hosted by Broadway Actor and beloved Moonie, Jason Graae, will feature performers from Moon's past, present, and future!"

YOU CAN'T STOP THE BEAT will showcase the who's who of Bay Area talent performing hit numbers from musical theatre favorites like "Hairspray", "Come From Away", "Bye Bye Birdie", "Hamilton" and so many more! Plus, Tony Award winners, Klea Blackhurst and Michael Maguire take the virtual stage along with Tony Award nominees Liz Callaway, Faith Price, and Emily Skinner! With this star-studded cast of over 40 artists from the Bay Area and beyond, this will be Moon's event of the season!

All proceeds from this year's virtual gala will support several programs that are critical to the expansion of Moon's programming and continuation of their mission - including MoonSchool's education and outreach programs and the renovation of their home at the Gateway Theatre. With the support from this event, Bay Area artists, students, and audiences will all be able to share in the joy and magic of live theatre for years to come."

"The Gateway is about to undergo a full renovation, making it not just the premier mid-sized theatre in San Francisco, complete with updated safety measures and protocols, but a full audio and video production studio." Said Co-Executive Director Daniel Thomas, "And MoonSchool continues to expand its offerings, making high-quality training in the performing arts available for all ages nationwide."

The program will begin on Sunday, February 28, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. with an exclusive pre-show reception with the gala performers for those with Premier Admission, followed by the Gala performance at 6:00 p.m. The evening will conclude with afterglow performances for all attendees, at 7:15 p.m. to keep the fun going!