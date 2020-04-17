3D Theatricals Announces April 20 Line-up For 3D+U Online Series
3D+U is back with its FUN AND FREE MONDAY Line-Up. The spotlight is on YOU, and we can get through this together. Being socially distant may be the most significant role you will ever have to play. Let's come together while being apart with workshops, workouts, classes, and talkbacks.This is the schedule for Monday, April 20, with events on Instagram or Zoom, as noted.
On Insta-Live! @3dTheatricalsCornelius Jones Jr. just recently finished a beautiful run as Lola in the West Coast Regional premiere of Kinky Boots, The Musical, produced by 3-D Theatricals. He started his professional career in New York City. At the age of 22, Cornelius landed his 1st Broadway show, Thou Shalt Not (directed by Susan Stroman & produced by Lincoln Center Theater). Cornelius is a performer, yogi, creative healer, author, and entrepreneur. He has been featured in Cosmopolitan and OK Magazines alongside his student, Actress & Entrepreneur Jessica Alba (founder of The Honest Company). He was recently seen dancing with Oprah Winfrey on her 2020 Vision Tour in partnership with WW. He has taught yoga to a list of celebrities and reality stars while living in LA. Also, Cornelius is a veteran performer of NYC's Broadway theater scene having performed in shows such as The Lion King, Thou Shalt Not, and Smokey Joe's Café. When Cornelius is offstage, and out of the yoga studio, he works independently for various small businesses & alcohol and drug rehabilitation centers providing the services of yoga, meditation, movement, healing arts, improv, and creative writing.
9:00-9:50 AM (PST): YOGA WITH LOLA! Get your body toned and stretched with Broadway actor Cornelius Jones Jr.
10:00-10:50 AM (PST): BROADWAY VOCAL TECHNIQUES with Mary JoDuPrey. Join us Monday morning for vocal warm-ups with Bon Jovi's Voice Teacher. Refine the skills you have or come as a beginner. This class will have you learning new techniques in becoming a better vocalist.
Meeting ID: 939-7273-4150 Mary Jo Duprey is a renowned vocal coach based in Los Angeles. She is currently the touring vocal coach for Jon Bon Jovi, Cheyenne Jackson, Daveed Diggs, and many others. Numerous students are currently and have appeared in Broadway's Hamilton, Spring Awakening, Beautiful, Jersey Boys, Groundhog Day, and Something Rotten!, as well as the National Tours of Hamilton, The Book of Mormon, The Little Mermaid and Matilda. Mary is the only certified West Coast teacher of the Katie Agresta Vocal Technique and draws on the performance theories of Wesley Balk, former artistic director of the Minnesota Opera, and Anne Bogart's Viewpoints to create an approach to performance that is bold and highly innovative. She has served on the voice faculty of UCLA's Ray Bolger Musical Theater Program.
11:00-11:50 AM (PST): DANCE 101: ALIGNMENT FROM THE BEGINNING with Leslie Stevens. Join us for an introductory class on building happy strength and connection with your body. A perfect class for introducing yourself to your body.
Meeting ID: 953-1016-5501Leslie Stevens is a performer, writer, teacher and choreographer. She is a Broadway veteran, who originated the principal role of Anne in La Cage aux Folles and an ensemble role in Victor/Victoria with Julie Andrews. She has performed her way through 30 years of professional theatre on both coasts - most recently playing Ariel in Grumpy Old Men and Roxie in Chicago. She has been acknowledged with acting awards for stage and film and danced as a soloist for Hubbard Street Dance Chicago and for over a decade with LA Opera. In 2017, Leslie made her choreographic debut with the LA Phil at Walt Disney Concert Hall creating an original ballet for the opera, Nixon in China. She has created original choreography for 3-D Theatricals' award-winning productions of Into the Woods, Side Show, The Full Monty (LADCC Nomination 2016),Hello, Dolly! (10 Best Productions - OC Register), Oklahoma! and The Secret Garden. Leslie taught for many years at AMDA-LA and is currently on the Dance Faculty at the Studio School in Los Angeles. She guest teaches at colleges and festivals internationally.
1:00-1:50 PM (PST): DRAG 101 with LYLE. This class is perfect for any performer. Learn tips on how to do your makeup, find a song, or learn how to put together a full production.
Meeting ID: 934-6193-3916Lyle Colby Mackston is a well-known and versatile performer currently based in Los Angeles. Born and raised in New York, Lyle has lent his theater talents to development productions of shows like Spider-Man Turn Off The Dark, The Last Ship, and, most recently, The Prom, to name a few. Since relocating to Los Angeles six years ago, Lyle has stepped into the limelight of the drag world and has most recently been seen next to host and creator of Drag Queen of The Year, Alaska Thunderfuck after being handpicked to compete in the pageant by Alaska herself. Lyle has performed in theater productions throughout Southern California, ranging from Carrie (DTLA/La Mirada), Merrily We Roll Along (Wallis Annenberg) and Mamma Mia! (Hollywood Bowl). Lyles Drag is best known as the live singing illusion of confusion.
2:00-2:50 PM (PST): 16 BARS - MAKING A MEAL OUT OF A SNACK with director David F.M. Vaughn. 16 bars isn't enough time to show any range of acting, right? Wrong. Learn how to make that short audition something thrilling, exciting, and interesting so you can stand out, book more, and make a lasting impression with the creative team.
Meeting ID: 941-2731-5221David F.M. Vaughn is an award-winning actor, director, and writer. At 3D
Theatricals, David has directed Shrek The Musical (2013 + 2019), Legally Blonde, Mamma Mia!, and last year's 42nd Street As an actor, David's credits include Broadway, off Broadway, national tours, and regional theaters across the country. He's tap danced with Tommy Tune, belted with Sutton Foster, warbled with Sheena Easton, and shuffled off to Buffalo with Gregory Hines. In addition, he is currently developing a new TV series. David has taught professionally at the Broadway Theatre Project (headed by Ann Reinking), Broadway Classroom, Camp Broadway, and master classes at various universities throughout the country. IG/Twitter: @DavidFMVaughn
3:00-4:00 PM (PST): AGENT ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION hosted by 3DT's Executive Director T.J. Dawson. Join us for an insightful panel on all of your questions about getting an agent, finding the right agent and everything in between with Anthony Boyer, Nicole Dernersesian, Todd Eskin, Natalie Kollar, and Julie Medeiros.
Meeting ID: 993-7779-6839Anthony Boyer. After a career as a music director and conductor, Anthony transitioned to the agency world in 2008, working his way up through the ranks until 2013, when he started the west coast theatrical division of DDO Artists Agency. In that capacity, Anthony works with a tightly-woven team of theatrical agents in New York, Chicago, and Los Angeles to create opportunities for their clients in television, film, and theatre. Among his clients are Tony Award winners and nominees, heads of large touring companies, series regulars on network television, and high-profile film actors. He is proud of helping to instill a culture at DDO that is continually pushing to amplify underheard voices, and to teach actors to self-advocate and to tell their unique stories. Nicole Pryor Dernersesian is the President and CEO of Firestarter Entertainment (www.fsetalent.com), a talent agency based out of Los Angeles that represents actors for television, film, commercials, print, theatre, and literary works. Nicole founded FSE in 2013, and her company now represents over 900 actors in Los Angeles, New York, and Las Vegas. Todd Eskin is the Owner and CEO at ATB Talent Agency, a bi-coastal agency with offices in Los Angeles and New York representing actors, directors, choreographers, and producers in TV/Film, Commercials, Hosting, and Theatre. He is also the founder of the ATB Theatre Department, which he established in May 2012. After graduating from The University of Central Florida with a B.F.A. in Musical Theatre Performance, Todd became a working member of the Society of Directors and Choreographers, Actors' Equity Association, the American Guild of Variety Artists, and Canadian Actors' Equity Association. Natalie Kollar is a Southern California native who grew up performing in musical theatre. She graduated from the Academy for the Performing Arts at Huntington Beach H.S. and received her Bachelor's in Theatre Arts from Cal State Fullerton. After college, Natalie continued to perform in regional productions while pursuing a career behind the camera. She was offered an internship at the Hervey/Grimes Talent Agency, which at the time was run by longtime agents Marsha Hervey (mother of actor/producer Jason Hervey) and Pam Grimes (mother of actor Scott Grimes). From there, Natalie went on to assist in the Musical Theatre Department at the Daniel Hoff Agency for two years. She then returned to what is now known as the Smith & Hervey/Grimes Talent Agency where she re-developed the theatre department and worked alongside new owner Julie Smith as a theatrical/commercial agent. In the fall of 2018, Natalie was hired as the head of the new Theatrical Department at LA Talent servicing both theatrical markets in Los Angeles and New York City. Since then, clients have gone on to book Broadway, recurring roles on network and cable television, and numerous feature films. Julie Medeiros has used her pointed feet to guide her to where she is today. Trained in the Royal Academy of Dance (R.A.D) syllabus for 13 years, Julie was on the path to pursue dance professionally, but her passion for fashion lead her to the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles. In 2006, she received her Associates Degree in Visual Communications. After six years of working as a wardrobe stylist, Julie knew her love for dance needed some attention, and in 2012 she packed up and started her next adventure in the Dance Department at CESD Talent Agency in New York City. It was only two short years after representing the bright lights and big city talent that Terry and Lisa Lindholm welcomed Julie as an agent into the GTA family. She is so grateful to be part of an ever-growing and inspiring team of talent. After all, life without dance is POINTEless.T.J. Dawson is an award-winning director, producer and the current Executive Producer/Artistic Director for 3-D Theatricals. "...Under the guiding hand of T.J. Dawson, [3-D Theatricals] has delivered shows whose production values exceed many a touring company..., and which are as slick and professional as anything in New York City..." - Orange County Register In a short time, 3-D Theatricals has been among the most awarded and critically acclaimed theaters in Southern California including many Ovations nominations and wins as well as the very prestigious Joel Hirschorn Outstanding Achievement in Musical Theatre by the LA Drama Critics Circle. The company received the most Ovation nominations of any theatre for the 2012-13 season next to Center Theatre Group. As a director, T.J. has received an Ovation nomination, as well as a L.A. Drama Critics Circle nomination for the critically acclaimed production of Parade (winner of four Ovation awards for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Ensemble, and Best Musical) and for his production of Ragtime. He has also directed for 3DT: The Drowsy Chaperone, All Shook Up (both productions), The Sound of Music, A Chorus Line, Avenue Q (Ovation Nomination), 9 to 5: The Musical, Into the Woods, Side Show (Robby Award for Best Director and Musical), The Addams Family (staring Bronson Pinchot and Rachel York), Beauty and the Beast, The Full Monty and Oklahoma! Other select producer/director/choreographer credits include: the Orange County premieres and critically-acclaimed productions of Side Show, Lippa's The Wild Party, Bat Boy The Musical, Cabaret, Into the Woods and Seussical.