2020 San Francisco Fringe Festival Has Confirmed Performers

EXIT Theatre has announced the winners of our 2020 San Francisco Fringe Festival lottery. Held on Saturday, February 15, at 2PM, in front of a live audience of Fringe fans, and streamed on Facebook Live, we pulled the names of festival applicants from the official "Fringe Bucket." The San Francisco Fringe Festival, in accordance with CAFF (Canadian/North American Association of Fringe Festivals) principles, is non-curated and open-access, with performers from multiple disciplines invited to apply. Altogether, EXIT Theatre drew a total of 48 companies as performers and waitlist for the 29th annual San Francisco Fringe Festival, running September 10 - 19, 2020.

Here are the Confirmed companies, in order of venue, and position drawn

EXIT Mainstage National/International

· An Eagle Told Me To Tell You, Resonance, Los Angeles, CA

· Confessions of an Aging Twink, Pippin D'B, Eugene, OR

EXIT Mainstage Local

· Attack of the Bloodsucking Capitalists, Undefined Symbol Theater, Foster City, CA

· Moose & Tweety, Analog Theatre, San Francisco, CA

· My First Miracle, Bennet Caffee, San Francisco, CA

· Priest or Not a Priest, Bradley Paterson, San Francisco, CA

· The Curve, Genie Cartier, San Francisco, CA

EXIT Mainstage National Waitlist

· How to Live with Yourself when You Should Have Killed Your Mother, Scott Launier Productions, Orlando, FL

· Lightweight, Amie Enriquez, Los Angeles, CA

EXIT Mainstage Local Waitlist

· The Gershwin Years Podcast Hour, Harmony Werks, San Jose, CA

· The Stage Manager Act 2, On a Shoestring, Berkeley, CA

· Suffrage, Lilith Women's Theater, San Francisco, CA

· 49/51: Balancing the Comedy and Tragedy of Life, Natasha Kaluza, El Sobrante, CA

· The Billionaire Ghost, Theatre Makers, San Francisco, CA

EXIT Stage Left National/International

· Cancer is Gorgeous, Jonathan Euseppi, Van Nuys, CA

· Dear Donald/Dear Hillary (Their Secret Correspondence), Sally Vahle and Bob Hess, Dallas, Texas

EXIT Stage Left Local

· Dave, Muhammad and I at The Americana Hotel, Edward Lebowitz, San Francisco, CA

· Dear Kitty... Querida Ana, Teatre Capuli, San Jose, CA

· Grandma's Million Dollar Scheme, Koorosh Ostowari, San Francisco, CA

· Monster Show, Dynamism Movement, San Francisco, CA

· Simulated Hypothesis, Ultrasuede Productions, Lodi, CA

EXIT Stage Left National/International Waitlist

· Eleanor's Story: An American Girl In Hitler's Germany, Ingrid Garner, Fullerton, CA

· Not in Front of the Children, Gary Powers, Palm Springs, CA

· Brett Johnson: Poly-Theist, Brett Johnson, Los Angeles, CA

· Mind-FULL: Stories of a Reluctant Mediator, Kathy Ramirez, Asheville, NC

· Booger Red, Jim Loucks, Venice, CA

EXIT Stage Left Local Waitlist

· Father, Daughter and Holy Ghost, Barbara Brady, San Francisco, CA

· Fish of Gold, Sha Sha Higby, Bolinas, CA

· The First Day of the End of your Life, Exquisite Corpse Theatre, San Francisco, CA

· The California Missions and Race Tour, Fred Pitts, San Francisco, CA

· Born Again In Berkeley, Theresa Donahoe, Oakland, CA

EXIT Studio National/International

· Looney Lady, Ezgi Gun Unal, Istanbul

· The Playwright & The Producer, Cory Lawson and Garret Milton, Lubbock, Texas

EXIT Studio Local

· 4215 Winrose Way Louisville KY, Gwen Carmen, San Francisco, CA

· All That Jazz! All That Jazz Improv, San Francisco, CA

· Best of LCTC, Left Coast Theatre Company, San Francisco, CA

· Stories I Don't Want To Tell, Doctors Without Boredom, San Francisco, CA

· Taking Our Life: Suicide and Daring to Live, Shoshana Alexander, Berkeley, CA

EXIT Studio National/International Waitlist

· The Elephant in the Room, Priyanka Shetty, Charlottesville VA

· Micah Bly: Nobody Likes Me, Micah Bly, Los Angeles, CA

· Real Good Comedy Presents, Real Good Comedy, Los Angeles, CA

· When Jesus Divorced Me, Laura Young, Pittsburgh, PA

· Justin Matson: Try Harder, Justin Matson, Los Angeles, CA

EXIT Studio Local Waitlist

· Not Your Lesbian Cliché, Amy Kilgard, Oakland, CA

· One Hour Of Your Life, Somewhat Unique Productions, Oakland, CA

· Spencer Blackhart for America, Tyler Null, Oakland, CA

· Hi. (This Tiny Constant), Theatre Infinite, San Francisco, CA

· Dorothy's Dream, Page 86 Productions/John Tranchitella, Oakland, CA





