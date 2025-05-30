Oasis Arts Telethon Streams Live This Sunday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This Sunday, June 1 from 12PM to 10PM PT, Oasis Arts will host a 10-hour live-streamed telethon to raise essential funds for the survival of queer performance in San Francisco.

Broadcasting live from the iconic drag venue Oasis, The Oasis Arts Telethon is a full day of over-the-top drag, comedy, music, heartfelt storytelling, and surprise appearances — but it’s also a rallying cry. The future of Oasis Arts, and the artists it supports, depends on the funds raised during this event.

"Without this telethon, we won’t be able to continue" says D’Arcy Drollinger, Executive Director of Oasis Arts and San Francisco’s Drag Laureate. “We’ve always poured everything into the work — into paying artists, keeping the doors open, and creating unforgettable live performances. But we can’t do it without community support.”

For years, Oasis Arts has been a home for queer and independent performers in San Francisco, providing paid opportunities, rehearsal space, and a stage for new, boundary-pushing work. But as operating costs rise and queer venues disappear, this historic organization is facing a make-or-break moment.

How You Can Help:

Watch the telethon live on Sunday, June 1 at www.oasisartsinc.org/telethon

Make a tax-deductible donation at www.oasisartsinc.org/donate

Buy tickets to upcoming shows or attend in person this weekend• Spread the word and bring friends into the community

Whether you give $5 or $500, your support helps keep queer art alive in a city that still needs it. Let’s rally together to protect one of the last remaining independent queer stages in San Francisco.

