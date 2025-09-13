Write Out Loud Brings POE AND MORE POE This October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



WRITE OUT LOUD, an organization founded in 2007 with a commitment to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading literature aloud for audiences of all ages, announces “Poe and More Poe” co-directed by Rachael VanWormer and Veronica Murphy. Performances will take place on October 17, 18, 24, 26, 31 and November 1, with three performances each evening at 6:00pm, 7:30pm and 9:00pm. Performances take place at the Villa Montezuma Museum in Sherman Heights. This historic Queen Anne Victorian was named “The Palace of the Arts," by Jessie Shepard, the musician, spiritualist and author who designed it in 1887. Tickets are $30. Patrons can reserve tickets at https://writeoutloudsd.com/ or by calling 619-944-8953

Poe & More Poe ushers in an eerie season filled with mystery, in the key of 'Dark’. Celebrate gothic literature with MS. Found In a Bottle, The Tell-Tale Heart and more. Experience the gripping imagery of Poe, shared by veteran Poe performers Rhianna Basore, Laurence Brown, Paul Maley, Liliana Talwatte, Walter Ritter and Veronica Murphy.

Write Out Loud Artistic Director, Veronica Murphy shared “We love sharing Poe with our audience during this haunting season. His work, so wonderfully disturbing, has crept into the fabric of American Culture. His mastery of atmosphere and his ability to tap into human emotions, has made him a literary icon.”

Location:The Villa Montezuma Museum is located at 1925 K St., San Diego 92102. The Villa Montezuma is an historic building with no elevator.

Write Out Loud serves over 30,000 people annually with their core programs: In addition to Poe and More Poe, Write Out Loud presents a six show season of Story Concerts; StoryBox Theatre (Kamishibai) for elementary students; Poetry Out Loud for high school students; Ripples From Walden Pond - a one-man play about Henry David Thoreau; Stories for Seniors; Read Imagine Create for teens’ and Let Your Voice Be Heard - a youth poetry writing initiative.

