Video: First Look at La Jolla Playhouse's PRIMARY TRUST

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Get a first look at La Jolla Playhouse's west coast premiere of the 2024 Pulitzer Prize-winning play Primary Trust, by Eboni Booth, directed by Knud Adams, running September 24 – October 20 in the Mandell Weiss Forum.

For more information and tickets, visit LaJollaPlayhouse.org.

The cast features Caleb Eberhardt as Kenneth; Rebecca S’manga Frank (Playhouse’s Love All) as Corinna and others; James Udom as Bert; James Urbaniak as Sam, Clay and others; and Luke Wygodny (Playhouse’s Hundred Days) as Musician, along with understudies Kirk Brown, Scott Striegel and Dianne Yvette.

The creative team includes Marsha Ginsburg, Scenic Designer; Sophia Choi, Costume Designer; Masha Tsimring, Lighting Designer; Mikaal Sulaiman, Sound Design; Luke Wygodny, Original Music; tbd casting co.; Stephanie Yankwitt, CSA/Jacole Kitchen, Casting; Dean Remington, Stage Manager; and Alexa Burn, Assistant Stage Manager.

La Jolla Playhouse is a place where artists and audiences come together to create what’s new and next in the American theatre, from Tony Award-winning productions, to imaginative programs for young audiences, to interactive experiences outside our theatre walls. Founded in 1947 by Gregory Peck, Dorothy McGuire and Mel Ferrer, the Playhouse is currently led by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley, the Rich Family Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse, and Managing Director Debby Buchholz. The Playhouse is internationally renowned for the development of new plays and musicals, including mounting 120 world premieres, commissioning 70 new works, and sending 36 productions to Broadway, garnering a total of 42 Tony Awards, as well as the 1993 Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre.

Comments

NORTH COAST REP