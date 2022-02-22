VIDEO: More Clips From San Diego Musical Theatre's CATCH ME IF YOU CAN

San Diego Musical Theatre is currently staging the musical comedy Catch Me If You Can from now until March 13th. The production opened on February 11th.

Catch Me if You Can at San Diego Musical Theatre is choreographed by Xavier J. Bush and music directed by Richard Dueñez Morrison. It stars Beau Brians as conman Frank Abagnale, Jr. and Berto Fernandez as FBI Agent Carl Hanratty.

Adelaida Martinez plays love interest Brenda Strong. The production also features Paul Morgavo as Frank Abagnale Sr., Andrea Petsinger as Paula Abagnale, Debra Wanger as Carol Strong, Ted Leib as Roger Strong, Joey Guerra as Agent Branton, and Suthe Mani as Agent Cod. This production marks San Diego Musical Theatre's first non-Equity musical.

Based on the hit film and the incredible true story, Catch Me If You Can is the high-flying musical comedy about chasing your dreams and not getting caught. Nominated for four Tony awards, including Best Musical, this delightfully entertaining show was created by a Tony Award-winning dream team, with a book by Terrence McNally (The Full Monty, Ragtime) and a swinging score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Hairspray).

Seeking fame and fortune, precocious teenager, Frank Abagnale, Jr., runs away from home to begin an unforgettable adventure. With nothing more than his boyish charm, a big imagination and millions of dollars in forged checks, Frank successfully poses as a pilot, a doctor and a lawyer living the high life and winning the girl of his dreams. When Franks lies catch the attention of FBI agent, Carl Hanratty, though, Carl pursues Frank across the country to make him pay for his crimes.

For more information about San Diego Musical Theatre, click here to view their website. To purchase tickets for Catch Me If You Can, running now through March 13th at the San Diego Musical Theatre Stage located at 4650 Mercury Street, San Diego, CA 92111, click here or call the box office at (858) 560-5740.