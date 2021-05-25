Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Arianna Afsar, Courtney Reed, David Henry Hwang, and More Take Part in La Jolla's #StopAsianHate Campaign

The video also features Jon Jon Briones, George Salazar, BD Wong, and more!

May. 25, 2021  

La Jolla Playhouse has released a new video in support of Rep. Grace Meng's #StopAsianHate National Day of Action and Healing in March.

Artists Arianna Afsar (Singer/Actress - HAMILTON and Netflix's WEDDING SEASON), Eric Keen-Louie (La Jolla Playhouse Producing Director), Jess McLeod (Director - HAMILTON Chicago and Digital WOW commissioned artist), and Lauren Yee (Playwright - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND) launched a digital video campaign featuring nearly 40 AAPI artists highlighting the recent rise - and long history - of anti-Asian hate in America.

With support from La Jolla Playhouse, the team partnered with editor Justin Choe to create this compilation to spread further awareness.

To take action or donate to HATE IS A VIRUS's CommUNITY Action Fund supporting boots-on-the-ground community organizations, visit www.hateisavirus.org.

Click Here to Watch the Video!


