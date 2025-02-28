The San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Awards Revealed; Full List!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The San Diego Theatre Critics Circle has announced the winners for its 2024 Craig Noel Awards for Excellence in Theatre. Now in its 22nd year, the Craig Noel Awards honor the achievements at professional theaters in San Diego County.

This year’s awards were presented at the annual ceremony, which took place on Feb. 24th, 2025, at the Blvd Event Center in San Diego, before an audience of nearly 400 guests.

Chalk Circle Collective’s " Constellations " production won the Outstanding Dramatic Production award. La Jolla Playhouse’s “Redwood” won Outstanding New Musical, The Old Globe’s “Henry 6” won Outstanding New Play, and Cygnet Theatre’s’ “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” won the year’s Outstanding Resident Musical award.

The Outstanding Achievement by a Small Theater Award was presented to Chalk Circle Collective for its work in 2024.

The 2024 Actors of the Year are Mikaela Macias and DeAndre Simmon. Last year, they both gave unforgettable performances in multiple productions throughout San Diego County.

An Artistic Visionary tribute was awarded to Christopher Ashely for his work leading the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego for the past 17 seasons. He will leave at the end of this year to become the artistic director of New York City’s Roundabout Theatre Company in 2025.

The 2024 nominees were chosen by a 9-member body of professional critics who write year-round for San Diego newspapers, magazines, and online publications.

More information about the group is available at sdcriticscircle.org

The 2024 Craig Noel Award Winners:

Outstanding New Play

“Henry 6” - The Old Globe - adapted by Barry Edelstein from William Shakespeare’s “Henry VI, Parts I, II and III” at The Old Globe

Outstanding New Musical

“Redwood” by Tina Landau, Kate Diaz, and Idina Menzel at La Jolla Playhouse

Outstanding Dramatic Production

“Constellations” - Chalk Circle Collective

Outstanding Resident Musical

“Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” - Cygnet Theatre

Outstanding Direction of a Musical

Sean Murray - “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” - Cygnet Theatre

Outstanding Direction of a Play

Hannah Meade - “Constellations” - Chalk Circle Collective

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical - 2 winners

Kürt Norby - “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” - Cygnet Theatre

Nio Russell - “The Color Purple” - New Village Arts

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play - 2 winners

Daniel Patrick Russell - “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” - CCAE Theatricals

Nedra Snipes - “Intimate Apparel” - North Coast Repertory Theatre

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical - 2 winners

Michael Louis Cusimano - “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” - Cygnet Theatre

Bethany Slomka - “Legally Blonde” - San Diego Musical Theatre

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play - 2 winners

Deborah Gilmour Smyth - “The Beauty Queen of Leenane” - Backyard Renaissance Theatre Co.

Margot White - “A View from The Bridge” - North Coast Repertory Theatre

Outstanding Choreography

Katie Banville - “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” - Cygnet Theatre

Outstanding Music Direction

Patrick Marion - “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” - Cygnet Theatre

Outstanding Sound Design

Jon Fredette -“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” - CCAE Theatricals

Outstanding Costume Design

Diego Montoya Studio -“Velour: A Drag Spectacular” - La Jolla Playhouse

Outstanding Scenic Design

Mathys Herbert -“Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” - Cygnet Theatre

Outstanding Lighting Design

Mike Billings - “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” - CCAE Theatricals

Outstanding Projection Design

Hana S. Kim - “Redwood” - La Jolla Playhouse

2024 Actors of the Year

DeAndre Simmons

Mikaela Macias

Outstanding Youth Performance

Lena Palke - “Fun Home” and “Miracle on 34th Street: a Live Musical Radio Play,” both at New Village Arts

Reviewers of Tomorrow Writing Contest

Sophia Hughes

Specialty Award

Peter Herman - For an Outstanding Career in Wigs and Makeup in more than 300 theater productions in San Diego and beyond

Artistic Visionary Award

Christopher Ashley - La Jolla Playhouse

Outstanding Achievement by a Small Theater

Chalk Circle Collective

