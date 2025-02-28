The San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Awards Revealed; Full List!

This year’s awards were presented at the annual ceremony, which took place on Feb. 24th, 2025, at the Blvd Event Center in San Diego.
The San Diego Theatre Critics Circle has announced the winners for its 2024 Craig Noel Awards for Excellence in Theatre. Now in its 22nd year, the Craig Noel Awards honor the achievements at professional theaters in San Diego County.
This year’s awards were presented at the annual ceremony, which took place on Feb. 24th, 2025, at the Blvd Event Center in San Diego, before an audience of nearly 400 guests.
Chalk Circle Collective’s " Constellations " production won the Outstanding Dramatic Production award. La Jolla Playhouse’s “Redwood” won Outstanding New Musical, The Old Globe’s “Henry 6” won Outstanding New Play, and Cygnet Theatre’s’ “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” won the year’s Outstanding Resident Musical award.
The Outstanding Achievement by a Small Theater Award was presented to Chalk Circle Collective for its work in 2024.
The 2024 Actors of the Year are Mikaela Macias and DeAndre Simmon. Last year, they both gave unforgettable performances in multiple productions throughout San Diego County.
An Artistic Visionary tribute was awarded to Christopher Ashely for his work leading the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego for the past 17 seasons. He will leave at the end of this year to become the artistic director of New York City’s Roundabout Theatre Company in 2025.
The 2024 nominees were chosen by a 9-member body of professional critics who write year-round for San Diego newspapers, magazines, and online publications.
More information about the group is available at sdcriticscircle.org
Outstanding New Play
“Henry 6” - The Old Globe - adapted by Barry Edelstein from William Shakespeare’s “Henry VI, Parts I, II and III” at The Old Globe
Outstanding New Musical
“Redwood” by Tina Landau, Kate Diaz, and Idina Menzel at La Jolla Playhouse
Outstanding Dramatic Production
“Constellations” - Chalk Circle Collective
Outstanding Resident Musical
“Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” - Cygnet Theatre
Outstanding Direction of a Musical
Sean Murray - “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” - Cygnet Theatre
Outstanding Direction of a Play
Hannah Meade - “Constellations” - Chalk Circle Collective
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical - 2 winners
Kürt Norby - “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” - Cygnet Theatre
Nio Russell - “The Color Purple” - New Village Arts
Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play - 2 winners
Daniel Patrick Russell - “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” - CCAE Theatricals
Nedra Snipes - “Intimate Apparel” - North Coast Repertory Theatre
Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical - 2 winners
Michael Louis Cusimano - “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” - Cygnet Theatre
Bethany Slomka - “Legally Blonde” - San Diego Musical Theatre
Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play - 2 winners
Deborah Gilmour Smyth - “The Beauty Queen of Leenane” - Backyard Renaissance Theatre Co.
Margot White - “A View from The Bridge” - North Coast Repertory Theatre
Outstanding Choreography
Katie Banville - “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” - Cygnet Theatre
Outstanding Music Direction
Patrick Marion - “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” - Cygnet Theatre
Outstanding Sound Design
Jon Fredette -“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” - CCAE Theatricals
Outstanding Costume Design
Diego Montoya Studio -“Velour: A Drag Spectacular” - La Jolla Playhouse
Outstanding Scenic Design
Mathys Herbert -“Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” - Cygnet Theatre
Outstanding Lighting Design
Mike Billings - “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” - CCAE Theatricals
Outstanding Projection Design
Hana S. Kim - “Redwood” - La Jolla Playhouse
2024 Actors of the Year
DeAndre Simmons
Mikaela Macias
Outstanding Youth Performance
Lena Palke - “Fun Home” and “Miracle on 34th Street: a Live Musical Radio Play,” both at New Village Arts
Reviewers of Tomorrow Writing Contest
Sophia Hughes
Specialty Award
Peter Herman - For an Outstanding Career in Wigs and Makeup in more than 300 theater productions in San Diego and beyond
Artistic Visionary Award
Christopher Ashley - La Jolla Playhouse
Outstanding Achievement by a Small Theater
Chalk Circle Collective
