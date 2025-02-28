News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

The San Diego Theatre Critics Circle Awards Revealed; Full List!

The San Diego Theatre Critics Circle has announced the winners for its 2024 Craig Noel Awards for Excellence in Theatre. Now in its 22nd year, the Craig Noel Awards honor the achievements at professional theaters in San Diego County. 

This year’s awards were presented at the annual ceremony, which took place on Feb. 24th, 2025, at the Blvd Event Center in San Diego, before an audience of nearly 400 guests. 

Chalk Circle Collective’s " Constellations " production won the Outstanding Dramatic Production award. La Jolla Playhouse’s “Redwood” won Outstanding New Musical, The Old Globe’s “Henry 6” won Outstanding New Play, and Cygnet Theatre’s’ “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” won the year’s Outstanding Resident Musical award. 

The Outstanding Achievement by a Small Theater Award was presented to Chalk Circle Collective for its work in 2024. 

The 2024 Actors of the Year are Mikaela Macias and DeAndre Simmon. Last year, they both gave unforgettable performances in multiple productions throughout San Diego County. 

An Artistic Visionary tribute was awarded to Christopher Ashely for his work leading the La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego for the past 17 seasons. He will leave at the end of this year to become the artistic director of New York City’s Roundabout Theatre Company in 2025. 

The 2024 nominees were chosen by a 9-member body of professional critics who write year-round for San Diego newspapers, magazines, and online publications. 

More information about the group is available at sdcriticscircle.org 

The 2024 Craig Noel Award Winners: 

Outstanding New Play 

“Henry 6” - The Old Globe - adapted by Barry Edelstein from William Shakespeare’s “Henry VI, Parts I, II and III” at The Old Globe 

Outstanding New Musical 

“Redwood” by Tina Landau, Kate Diaz, and Idina Menzel at La Jolla Playhouse 

Outstanding Dramatic Production 

“Constellations” - Chalk Circle Collective 

Outstanding Resident Musical 

“Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” - Cygnet Theatre 

Outstanding Direction of a Musical 

Sean Murray - “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” - Cygnet Theatre 

Outstanding Direction of a Play 

Hannah Meade - “Constellations” - Chalk Circle Collective 

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Musical - 2 winners 

Kürt Norby - “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” - Cygnet Theatre

Nio Russell - “The Color Purple” - New Village Arts 

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Play - 2 winners 

Daniel Patrick Russell - “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” - CCAE Theatricals 

Nedra Snipes - “Intimate Apparel” - North Coast Repertory Theatre 

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Musical - 2 winners 

Michael Louis Cusimano - “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” - Cygnet Theatre  

Bethany Slomka - “Legally Blonde” - San Diego Musical Theatre 

Outstanding Featured Performance in a Play - 2 winners  

Deborah Gilmour Smyth - “The Beauty Queen of Leenane” - Backyard Renaissance Theatre Co. 

Margot White - “A View from The Bridge” - North Coast Repertory Theatre 

Outstanding Choreography 

Katie Banville - “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” - Cygnet Theatre 

Outstanding Music Direction 

Patrick Marion - “Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” - Cygnet Theatre 

Outstanding Sound Design 

Jon Fredette -“The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” - CCAE Theatricals 

Outstanding Costume Design 

Diego Montoya Studio -“Velour: A Drag Spectacular” - La Jolla Playhouse 

Outstanding Scenic Design  

Mathys Herbert -“Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812” - Cygnet Theatre 

Outstanding Lighting Design 

Mike Billings - “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time” - CCAE Theatricals 

Outstanding Projection Design 

Hana S. Kim - “Redwood” - La Jolla Playhouse 

2024 Actors of the Year 

DeAndre Simmons 

Mikaela Macias 

Outstanding Youth Performance 

Lena Palke - “Fun Home” and “Miracle on 34th Street: a Live Musical Radio Play,” both at New Village Arts 

Reviewers of Tomorrow Writing Contest 

Sophia Hughes 

Specialty Award 

Peter Herman - For an Outstanding Career in Wigs and Makeup in more than 300 theater productions in San Diego and beyond 

Artistic Visionary Award 

Christopher Ashley - La Jolla Playhouse 

Outstanding Achievement by a Small Theater 

Chalk Circle Collective 

