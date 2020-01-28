The Old Globe Announcs Free Public Leap Day Dance-Off!

Leap Day Celebration: A Dance-Off! kicks off the 2020 free AXIS event series! Ten local dance crews will battle each other in front of an experienced panel of local esteemed judges (including yourself!) who will select the very best performances for cash prizes ($2,000 for first place, $1,000 for second place, and $500 for third place), while all dancers will receive small prizes for participating. Join in this epic and diverse dance-off!



How to submit: Submit a recent video performance of your troupe that is no more than 10 minutes in length to our Arts Engagement Programs Manager's email, kharroff@TheOldGlobe, by February 10, 2020. All selected participating groups will be announced on February 14, 2020.

The 2020 AXIS series will once again feature free and fun-filled activities. Outstanding professional and community partner organizations and personalities will teach, speak, play, perform, choreograph, and inspire on the Globe's Copley Plaza, with many opportunities for the public to participate at each of the events.







