[TITLE OF SHOW] Kicks Off 24th Season at New Village Arts

New Village Arts (NVA) kicks off their 24th season with the delightfully quirky and self-referential musical [title of show]. This one-act musical, with music and lyrics by Jeff Bowen and book by Hunter Bell, is a love letter to musical theatre and the creative process itself. Performances on the Ray Charles Stage will run August 8th through September 21st at the Dea Hurston New Village Arts Center in Carlsbad Village. Previews are August 8th through 15th, with an Opening Night champagne reception and Handel’s Ice Cream on August 16th, 2025.

Chronicling its own creation, [title of show] follows two best friends, Jeff and Hunter, who decide to write a musical about... writing a musical. With the help of their friends Heidi and Susan, the result is a hilarious, heartwarming, and refreshingly honest look at friendship, artistic ambition, and the highs and lows of making something original. Moxie Theatre’s Artistic Director, Desireé Clarke Miller will direct this quirky musical. Miller returns to NVA after working on the inaugural production of the late Dea Hurston’s 1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas in 2021. We are thrilled to have her unique vision at the helm of this production:

"[title of show] is a quirky and fun musical about the big dreams we all have and asks us what we are willing to sacrifice to achieve them. But at the end of the day the focus here is all about friendship and how we are all stronger when we stand together. I think these are the stories that I'm excited to tell right now, and I'm elated that NVA is giving me the opportunity to tell one in North County." says Desireé Clarke Miller, director of [title of show].

The creative team brings together a powerhouse of San Diego talent to deliver a production that’s as inventive as the show itself. Alongside Miller is music director Erin Vanderhyde, who brings the show’s vibrant score to life. Vanderhyde was last seen onstage in NVA’s production of THE COLOR PURPLE in 2024. The world of the show is shaped by scenic designers Atria Pirouzmand and Ali Roustaei, enhanced by lighting design from Sammy Webster, and sound design by Evan Eason, with Marcus Rico engineering. Janelle Arnold lends her flair to the costume design, while Kevin "Blax" Burroughs (Artistic Director at Oceanside Theatre Company) will support the production as movement consultant. Also working on the production are Nathan Waits as Stage Manager, Kendra Baros as Assistant Stage Manager and Props Designer, Vanessa Duron as Intimacy Coordinator, and Zach Elliot as set painter and Greg Ertel on Set Construction.

Together, this innovative and collaborative creative team lays the foundation for a production full of creativity, brought to life by a standout cast of performers who will infuse the show with heart, humor, and undeniable charm. We are excited to welcome three NVA debuts within the four person cast: Becca Myers as Susan Blackwell, Tommy Tran as Jeff Bowen, and Caleb Wohlgemuth as Hunter Bell, with Kylie Young (SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN, 2023) completing the cast as Heidi Blickenstaff. Christian Duarte and Esmé Birndorf will also be making their NVA debuts as swings.

"I am insanely excited to play Heidi in [title of show]. This role speaks to me on a personal level. This show gives a peek behind the curtain of what it’s like to be, not only the actors in a musical, but the creators as well. It portrays real issues and struggles that all actors face, but in a very original, fun, and creative way. AND being able to be in this show at NVA is a dream come true. The last time I was on the NVA stage was for SINGIN’ IN THE RAIN, which was such a magical experience and will always be one of fondest theatrical memories." says Kylie Young (Heidi Blickenstaff).

With its clever concept, and deeply human core, [title of show] is a celebration of creativity, friendship, and the sheer joy of putting on a musical. This production promises an unforgettable night at the theatre, whether you're a theatre lover, an artist in the making, or just in need of a good laugh. Witness the magic that happens when you dare to dream big… with a blank page and a dangerously close deadline.