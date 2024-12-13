Spotlight: 2 PIANOS 4 HANDS at North Coast Repertory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



RETURN ENGAGEMENT 2 PIANOS 4 HANDS by Ted Dykstra and Richard Greenblatt Featuring Richard Todd Adams and Matthew McGloin Directed by Tom Frey December 12 - December 29, 2024.

Get ready for an interlude of riotous laughter as Richard Todd Adams and Matthew McGloin take us on a musical comedic journey about their would-be careers as concert pianists. The talented duo trade stories about piano lessons, pushy parents, and eccentric teachers, while playing everything from Bach to Billy Joel.

This wildly popular show not only hits all the right notes, it tickles the ivories and your funny bone, too. "Fresh and deliciously entertaining"— The Toronto Star "A rare jewel of real entertainment" — The Daily Mail

