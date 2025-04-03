FIRST DATE Playing Now At Point Loma Playhouse

Running March 28 - April 20.
First Date is a romantic musical comedy that takes you on a wild ride through the ups and downs of modern dating. Imagine a blind date where the stakes are high, the laughs are non-stop, and the inner voices in your head come to life.
Starring Amanda Blair, Manny Cardeiro, Rachel Dillon, Sarah Enos, Lucas Grana, Sara Hayes, Adam Sussman, and Aarin Wilson
The show features a book by Austin Winsberg with music and Lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner. The production is directed by Kara Tuckfield with music direction by Miss Leigh Scarritt.
Running March 28 - April 20. Friday, 7:30PM; Saturday, 2PM & 7:30PM; Sunday, 3PM at The Point Loma Playhouse, 3035 Talbot Street, Point Loma, CA 92106. $28 General Admission, $25 for groups of 6 or more.
