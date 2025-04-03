FIRST DATE Playing Now At Point Loma Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



First Date is a romantic musical comedy that takes you on a wild ride through the ups and downs of modern dating. Imagine a blind date where the stakes are high, the laughs are non-stop, and the inner voices in your head come to life.

Starring Amanda Blair, Manny Cardeiro, Rachel Dillon, Sarah Enos, Lucas Grana, Sara Hayes, Adam Sussman, and Aarin Wilson​

The show features a book by Austin Winsberg with music and Lyrics by Alan Zachary and Michael Weiner. ​​The production is directed by Kara Tuckfield with music direction by Miss Leigh Scarritt​.

Running March 28 - April 20. Friday, 7:30PM; Saturday, 2PM & 7:30PM; Sunday, 3PM at The Point Loma Playhouse, 3035 Talbot Street, Point Loma, CA 92106. $28 General Admission, $25 for groups of 6 or more.

