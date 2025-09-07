Scripps Ranch Theatre Opens Season 46 with KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Scripps Ranch Theatre will kick off their Season 46 with Kimberly Akimbo, written by David Lindsay-Abaire. Directed by Ted Leib, the production runs September 26th - October 19th on the campus of Alliant International University. Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30pm and Sundays at 2pm. There is a preview performance on Friday September 26th at 7:30pm and Press Opening is Saturday, September 27th at 7:30pm. Patrons can purchase Tickets online at https://scrippsranchtheatre.org/showtickets/ or contact SRT Patron Services at 858-395-0573.

Synopsis: In this dark comedy by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire, Kimberly Levaco is a wise-cracking teenager with a rare genetic disorder that accelerates her aging process – she’s only 16, but has the body of someone 4X older. As she faces the complications of a dysfunctional family and her own limited time, Kimberly fights to live fully, find connection, and, maybe, experience her first kiss. Both funny and heartbreaking, Kimberly Akimbo is a story about growing up, even when you’re already growing old. This haunting and hilarious play inspired the musical that took Broadway by storm in 2022. The New York Times called it “the comedy of the year.”

The cast features San Diego performers Katee Drysdale (as Debra), Jason Guffey (as Buddy), Reden Magtira (as Jeff), Ruth Russell (as Pattie) and Debra Wanger (as Kim).

Director Ted Leib shared “David Lindsay-Abaire is among my favorite playwrights because he creates characters who are accessible and relatable, then often places them in seemingly mundane situations, and slowly peels back the veneer to reveal a profound dysfunction borne of some past indiscretion. The audience experience is like that of a great mystery: We gleefully follow down the rabbit hole* and savor the unravelling and resolution. (* - pun intended, as Rabbit Hole was Lindsay-Abaire’s first great popular success)”

