San Diego Theatres Awards $40,500 In Balboa Theatre Grant Fund Support To Seven Local Nonprofit Arts Organizations

San Diego Theatres has announced that seven local nonprofit arts organizations will receive funding support through the 2025–2026 Balboa Theatre Grant Fund. A total of $40,500 in grant awards has been allocated to help offset costs associated with presenting events at the Historic Balboa Theatre between July 1, 2025, and June 30, 2026.

The Balboa Theatre Grant Fund was established to help reduce financial barriers for San Diego-based nonprofit organizations seeking to perform at the Balboa Theatre. While this year's requests totaled more than $100,000, San Diego Theatres was able to provide partial support to the following grantees:

- City Ballet

- Golden State Ballet

- San Diego Gay Men's Chorus

- La Jolla Music Society

- Classics 4 Kids

- Mariachi Scholarship Foundation

- Teatro Máscara Mágica

The funding helps cover direct event-related expenses including license fees, staffing, technical equipment, and ticketing services—all of which support the ability of nonprofit groups to bring performances to the Balboa Theatre stage.

“San Diego Theatres remains deeply committed to ensuring that our venues are accessible and welcoming to the full diversity of San Diego's creative community,” said Carol Wallace, President & CEO of San Diego Theatres. “We are thrilled to support these exceptional arts organizations.”

For more information on the Balboa Theatre Grant Fund and upcoming events at San Diego Theatres, visit www.sandiegotheatres.org.

