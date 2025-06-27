SHREK THE MUSICAL Comes to Carlsbad Community Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek...." Now, you can see his journey unfold in the stage production of Shrek the Musical. Carlsbad Community Theatre (CCT) is making the Broadway award-winning musical as the first show of their season. Shrek and his friends will call San Diego their new home - or swamp in the case of Shrek - July 25 - 27!

Yes, your favorite ogre is back in the hilarious stage spectacle based on the DreamWorks Oscar-winning, smash hit, animated film. It is a new kind of love emphasizing the importance of loving ourselves and one another. And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue.

The show brings three amazing talents together to this incredible production.

Shrek is directed by Mark Scott, who is noted to have directed over 100 productions and came out of retirement to lead the Shrek the Musical team. A beloved drama professor at Rancho Buena Vista High School for over 30 years, Scott is celebrated for the quality of his productions and his lasting impact on thousands of students. His work has earned top honors from state and regional theatre organizations and was inducted into the California Educational Theatre Hall of Fame.

Another notable head of the Shrek creative team is choreographer Dewey Decking, a highly sought-after talent in San Diego and beyond. He grew up performing in regional theatres across San Diego County, including Moonlight Amphitheatre and Carlsbad Community Theatre. Dewey trained at Dance Arts and later majored in Musical Theatre with a minor in Dance at the Boston Conservatory. One interesting note - Dewey's grandfather was Carlsbad's first mayor and namesake of the local airport.

The music director for Shrek is the notable Lyndon Pugeda, recently honored for his work at La Jolla Playhouse on The Ballad of Johnny and Juliet. Widely respected across Southern California, his credits include The Old Globe, Moonlight Stage Productions, and Riverside City College. Pugeda has earned multiple honors, including a Craig Noel Award nomination and three National Youth Arts Awards.

The main stars in the Carlsbad Community Theatre's Shrek production include Shrek (Greg Bailey - from Temecula), Fiona (Kaylen Lash - from Carlsbad), Donkey (TJ Rodriguez - from Carlsbad) and Lord Farquaad (Brian Imoto - from El Cajon).

There are 60 talented performers who make up the illustrious cast and hail from all parts of San Diego County as well as Temecula/Riverside County. They are comprised of adult and children/youth performers making up all your beloved characters as well as the fun Fairytale Creatures who you love from the DreamWorks Animation smash hit movie. A full cast list can be found at https://www.carlsbadcommunitytheatre.com/shrek. When on Broadway Shrek the Musical won twelve Drama Desk Award and eight Tony Award nominations including best musical.

