SD Junior Theatre Presents THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL, April 29-May 15

San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation's longest-running youth theatre program, presents The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, the fourth show of its 74th Season!

The Greek gods are real and they're ruining Percy Jackson's life. As a son of Poseidon, Percy has newly discovered powers he can't control. With monsters on his trail, he is on an epic quest to find Zeus's lightning bolt to prevent a war between the gods. Normal is a myth when you're a demigod!

Based on the best-selling novel by Rick Riordan, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical is an action-packed theatrical adventure that will rock your world.

The Lightning Thief will be directed by first-time Junior Theatre director, Jason Blitman. A recent transplant from New York, Jason's professional highlights include work with TheatreWorksUSA and The Public Theatre, as well as involvement on an early reading of the "Untitled Pasek Paul Levenson Project" which came to be known as Dear Evan Hansen. Most exciting for everyone at Junior Theatre was Jason's role in helping to develop the full-length Lightning Thief as casting director and a member of the producing team.

Jason shares, "The Lightning Thief has been a part of my life for over six years and I look forward to bringing my deep appreciation and understanding of the story to this production. The show is about young people taking their life in their own hands and perseverance against the greatest odds. There is no time like right now for the incredible students of Junior Theatre to stand up and take ownership of their world."

Helping to bring Jason's vision to life is former West End music director and composer, Ian Brandon, whose recent credits include The Wizard Of Oz (Moonlight), Hair (The Old Globe), A Christmas Carol, Alice (Lamb's Players Theatre), Lit (California Center For The Arts, Escondido), Walks of Life (Blindspot Collective, La Jolla Playhouse), Hall Pass (WOW Festival, La Jolla Playhouse), Wake Up Brother Bear (San Diego Junior Theatre) and Ragtime (Arena Stage, Washington DC).

The Lightning Thief will run from April 29-May 15, 2022, with an ASL-interpreted performance on Saturday, May 14 at 2pm. Recommended for all ages!

Junior Theatre also runs a popular student matinee program with two weekday morning shows for The Lightning Thief on May 4 and 10 at 10AM. Discounted tickets are available to San Diego area school groups as a way to introduce children to theatre and the importance of the arts. Only limited space remains. For more information on booking a student matinee, school administrators and teachers can email anthony@juniortheatre.com or call 619-239-8355.

Junior Theatre is currently requiring patrons (adults and children over 12) to provide proof of vaccination or negative PCR COVID test result, taken within 72 hours of the performance, in order to attend. Face coverings are required of all patrons while inside the Casa del Prado Theatre. Patrons are asked to check https://juniortheatre.com/covid-19-safety/ for full details and any policy updates prior to attending a performance.