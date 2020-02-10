Richard Lederer's PRESIDENTS TONIGHT to Be Staged At North Coast Repertory Theatre

Who was our youngest American president? Who was our oldest? Who were our tallest, shortest, and fattest? Union-Tribune language columnist Richard Lederer will uncover a treasury of fascinating facts about our American presidents.

PRESIDENTS TONIGHT will occur on March 9, 2020 at 7:30pm.

North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets are $23 with discounts for students, military, and educators. Call 858-481-1055 or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.




