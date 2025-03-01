Review: WE ARE CONTINUOUS at Diversionary Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“We Are Continuous” is an intimate play with an unusual recurring monologue and some in-scene format. Luckily, this production is very well-cast with Marti Gobel, Elliott Sagay, and Eli Wood and is excellently directed by Kian-Kline-Chilton. The nuance and connections in the play feel raw, real, and relatable. “We Are Continuous” is playing at Diversionary Theatre through March 9th.

The play starts with Ora (Marti Gobel) moving about her home, placing her hand on her Bible before setting the table for dinner as a gospel song plays. Soon, she speaks to the audience about her life and her son Simon (Elliott Sagay), whom she loves dearly, and how she navigates the questions and conversations arising from his life and sexuality.

She clearly loves and supports her son, and they have a close relationship. Still, Ora struggles with navigating this new information with her faith and marriage with her unseen husband, Hoyt, who desperately seeks a reason to explain Simon’s lifestyle or a way to “fix” it through prayer.

Simon and his husband Abe (Eli Wood) are navigating their lives as newlyweds, building careers and lives, and hope to connect better with Simon and his parents. As the stakes of the play continue to rise, it becomes clear that the only way to get through these challenges is to bring them into the light and confront them, hoping that they will strengthen instead of breaking the fragile relationship between Ora and Simon.

Written by Harrison David Rivers, the play is set in “Here & Now” but has a feeling of timelessness about it. At the same time, the dialogue is contemporary and straightforward and balances the more taut moments with plenty of gentle humor. Directed by Kiline -Chilton there are a lot of wonderful moments of connection, nuance, desperation, and hope.

The cast works incredibly well together, feeling seamless in their interactions and transitions. Gobel, as Ora, is strong, compassionate, loving, and compassionate while also struggling with her faith and within her marriage as she tries to be a good wife and mother. There is no doubt that she is committed to her son, even as she struggles with their ever-increasing physical and emotional distance as their lives go on.

Sagay's Simon is personable and intelligent. He knows who he is and what life he wants. His desire is to be seen and accepted by his parents, and each time this doesn’t happen, Simon withdraws a little more from them. Gobel and Sagay create a loving if struggling, mother-son duo. Together, they vividly characterize the unseen Hoyt, making his presence felt even if he is never seen.

Wood, as Simon’s husband Abe, is charming and empathetic. He allows Simon the space and love to be fully himself. He provides an outside perspective of the family dynamics and a soft place to land for Simon when things go sideways.

This is a monologue-driven play, with each character mostly breaking the fourth wall to address the audience and share their experiences and feelings. In contrast, the other characters react in the background. This device is challenging and could strike some as preachy or disconnected. While I did wish there were more actual character interaction scenes, the audience still experiences the characters' connections to each other.

Heather Larsen's scenic design creates a lovely home. It utilizes the space well and is enhanced by Colby Freel's beautiful lighting design, which plays with vibrant color splashes, silhouettes, and shadows. Sabrina Soto's costume design further helps define each character while maintaining a timeless and contemporary feel. Composer and sound designer Padra Crisafulli helps complete the whole picture, working especially well with the lighting and scene changes.

“We Are Continuous” explores love, identity, the complexities of relationships, and how those bonds can define us—for better or worse.

How To Get Tickets

“We Are Continuous” is playing at Diversionary Theatre through March 9th. For ticket and showtime information, go to www.diversionary.org

Photo Credit: Talon Reed

