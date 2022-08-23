Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: Teatro San Diego brought magic to THE WIZ

Review: Teatro San Diego brought magic to THE WIZ

"Teatro San Diego's purpose is to raise the visibility of the underrepresented communities of San Diego & bring theatre physically closer to the people with less access"

Register for San Diego News

Get local news, offers & more...

Aug. 23, 2022  

Teatro San Diego brought its second live theatre performance to stage this past weekend with THE WIZ. The ambitious musical featured a talented cast with impressive vocals, and showcased the vision and promise of this burgeoning theatre company.

The show's fabulous foursome included Dorothy (Cierra Watkins) who finds herself in OZ after a storm, who quickly befriends Scarecrow (Javoin Simmons), Tinman (John Wells III), and Lion (Kevin "Blax" Burroughs). Addaperle (Eboni Muse) is the first witch Dorothy encounters in OZ, and she tells Dorothy to find the Wiz (Moiro Konchellah) who can help her get home. So Dorothy and her friends "ease on down the road", following a very clever personification of the road in dancer Justine Elise Banal who guides them on their journey.

Directed by Chadaé Nichol,who made her directorial debut as part of the Artist Metamorphosis Initiative sponsored by Subaru of El Cajon kept the show and the emotions well paced, She made sure everyone utilized the stage to great effect, and kept wisely knew when to pull back in between high energy moments for more subdued by meaningful character moments.

The trio of witches were standouts, Muse has great vocals and the comedic chops as the slightly ditzy Addaperle, ShaNyeyah White is a powerful singer and a menacing Wicked Witch of the West, and Tyrah Hunter brought warmth and heart to her Aunt EM and Glinda. I'd love to see the musical origin story of these sisters with these performers.

Scenic Design by Reiko Huffman is bright and colorful, with hints of the story in the graffiti decorating the walls. Burroughs was not only a delightfully Cowardly Lion, but also served as the Lighting designer for the show as well. Makeup by Katarina Josifov was beautiful and gave the right sense of ethereal. Choreography by Alyssa "Ajay" Junious was fun and energetic and makes great use of the stage. The ensemble

Costume Design by Bones Jones (Project Runway) is delightful, and along with costuming team of Danahi Martinez and Emily Carter, found wonderfully creative and ways to create distinct looks. Dorothy in a blue sequined jumpsuit, the witches each with their own distinct and creative costuming, and standout costumes for the dancers Steffi Carter and Emily Carter who played the crows that were both elegant and striking, and the tornado which had a wonderful sense and breadth of movement.

Choreography by Alyssa "Ajay" Junious was fun and energetic and makes great use of the stage. Jerrica Ignacio was the music director of the 11-piece orchestra that made sure you were humming songs as you left the theatre.

Like Dorothy's trip to OZ, Teatro's THE WIZ may be over too soon, but promises fun and fresh takes on theatre from this company in the future.

Teatro San Diego is a new theatre company with the goal to raise the visibility of underrepresented communities on San Diego stages. To more information on them, and to support their efforts, and to see what they will be performing in the future go to teatrosandiego.org.

Photo Credit: The cast of Teatro San Diego's THE WIZ at Diversionary Theatre. Picture by Katherine Rose Photography


Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.




From This Author - E.H. Reiter


Review: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at The Old Globe offers mirth, magic, and mischiefReview: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM at The Old Globe offers mirth, magic, and mischief
August 10, 2022

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT’S DREAM is bright, funny, and isn’t afraid to underscore its magical whimsy with the consequences that send everyone running into the forest to begin in the first place.  A MIDSUMMER NIGHTS DREAM is playing at The Old Globe through September 3rd.
Review: CABARET invites you in old chum at Cygnet TheatreReview: CABARET invites you in old chum at Cygnet Theatre
August 5, 2022

CABARET has an excellent cast, a talented band, and puts on a show that is both thought-provoking and entertaining. Leave your troubles and any acknowledgment of threatening reality at the door when you are invited to the Kit Kat Klub. Music, mischief, and mayhem lurk just inside, so come to the CABARET at Cygnet Theatre old chum, it's playing through September 18th.
Review: DIAL M FOR MURDER brings modern touches to a midcentury murder mystery at The Old GlobeReview: DIAL M FOR MURDER brings modern touches to a midcentury murder mystery at The Old Globe
July 30, 2022

DIAL M FOR MURDER brings some modern touches, and a sly intelligence to this adaption, commissioned by The Old Globe.  A smart script, skillful and subtle performances, and some twists bring a new life to this classic murder mystery through August 28th.  
Interview: Nathan Darrow Talks About Bringing an Adaption of A Classic Murder Mystery to the Old Globe in DIAL M FOR MURDERInterview: Nathan Darrow Talks About Bringing an Adaption of A Classic Murder Mystery to the Old Globe in DIAL M FOR MURDER
July 27, 2022

 Nathan Darrow stars as Tony Wendice, the married man who is convinced that his wife had an affair, and as his jealousy and obsession escalate so does the danger in The Old Globe'sworld premiere adaption of DIAL M FOR MURDER - playing through August 28th.
Interview: Olivia Valli Brings Vivian Ward and PRETTY WOMAN The Musical to Broadway San DiegoInterview: Olivia Valli Brings Vivian Ward and PRETTY WOMAN The Musical to Broadway San Diego
July 25, 2022

PRETTY WOMAN the musical brings the beloved rom-com to the stage with some updates and a musical twist, and a lot of love. Olivia Valli, talks about being able to bring the role of Vivian Ward and this show to the San Diego stage. PRETTY WOMAN is playing July 26th - 31st from Broadway San Diego at the San Diego Civic Theatre.