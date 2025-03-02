Review: THE DARK HEART OF DOOLEY STEVENS at Backyard Renaissance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



One of my favorite things about Backyard Renaissance is that they lean in fully to the genres that some other theatres may be apprehensive about staging. Horror, dramas full of difficult people, and things that may be hard to explain are all things at which Backyard Renaissance excels. So it is no surprise that when presenting the world premiere of “The Dark Heart of Dooley Stevens,” written by Backyard Renaissance Artistic Director Francis Gercke and playing through March 15th, this play is a mix of all those things.

The play opens with Cindy (Jessica John) in the middle of the southwestern desert in a trailer that has seen better days, though the same can be said for Cindy. When she hears noises outside, she slowly and quietly creeps to the door to throw the locks; no one should know how to find her.

It turns out it’s her ex, Dooley Stevens (MJ Sieber), who has found her, and he needs something back, something he insists she took. Cindy doesn’t know how he found her or, more importantly, who is watching their daughter Molly while they are both gone. When Dooley enters the trailer to explain, he jokingly pulls a quarter from her ear, and Cindy holds a gun on him. Which honestly is the only logical reaction when someone breaks into your house and then does close-up magic.

Dooley wants to work things out with Cindy. Cindy wants to disappear from the life she had. What unfurls next is a surreal few days where nothing is as it seems: magic, miracles, supernatural acts, unexpected events, and secrets keep coming to light to complicate their lives further. To explain more is next to impossible without giving too much away.

Jessica John and MJ Sieber have excellent and affable chemistry, even when debating or experiencing insane events. Having performed together in multiple shows before this, they have a way of connecting to their characters and the audience that makes some terrible people palatable, even when their decisions may not be.

John is incredibly skilled at playing what might generously be called “challenging women.” These women are not what they seem initially; layers and secrets are revealed throughout the plot. She always finds a way to connect the audience to these women, making each new layer impactful. Cindy is another of those women.

Sieber brings a likable everyman quality to Dooley, who initially seems tough in his motorcycle helmet and leather jacket but has a vulnerable emotional center. His devotion to his daughter Molly and paying the swear jar even when she isn’t there is a sweet touch, which tempers some of his more unhinged beliefs about what Cindy took or who may be following them.

Directed by Hanna Meade, the play moves quickly and leans into the surreal. This is all enhanced by the design elements, including the scenic design by Mathys Herbet, which showcases a down-and-out trailer, an unplugged TV that keeps showing images even when it shouldn't, and cabinets and a refrigerator that sometimes magically supplies precisely what you need when you need it. The lighting design by Curtis Mueller is lovely, reflecting warm desert light or sharp lights from the sky that make you wonder if you're not alone. The sound design by Logan Kirkendall is equally atmospheric as the outside sounds, from typical desert sounds to the howling of hunting predators, permeate the theatre.

Gercke, who previously wrote “The October Night of Johnny Zero,” isn’t afraid to put characters in difficult or unexplainable situations, raising tension as the story slowly unfolds. In “The Dark Heart of Dooley Stevens,” the tension comes from the characters' isolation and the inexplicable twists and turns that continue to happen.

“The Dark Heart of Dooley Stevens” is a wild, weird, giant swing of a play full of adventure, magic, and inexplicable surprises. However, the play would benefit from editing to help it all come together more clearly. Though the performances and creative design are all strong, there is too much going on and too little explanation to be truly satisfying.

How To Get Tickets

“The Dark Heart of Dooley Stevens” by Backyard Renaissance plays through March 15th at 10th Avenue Theatre. For ticket and showtime information, please go to www.backyardrenaissance.com

Photo Credit: MJ Sieber and Jessica John star in Backyard Renaissance Theatre’s world premiere play “The Dark Heart of Dooley Stevens.” Daren Scott

Reader Reviews