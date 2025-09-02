Review: SPRING AWAKENING at Oceanside Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The beauty of “Spring Awakening” lies in its contradictions. It’s a rock musical wrapped around a 19th-century morality play, a tender first love story that spirals into tragedy, a coming-of-age tale that feels both timeless and painfully current. Oceanside Theatre Company’s production, directed by Gerilyn Brault with musical direction and choreography by E.Y. Washington, doesn’t tiptoe around the messiness of adolescence: repressed sexuality, parental silence, mental health struggles, and the devastating cost of ignorance. With music by Duncan Sheik and book/lyrics by Steven Sater, the show highlights the eternal collision between youthful yearning and rigid authority.

Based on Frank Wedekind’s controversial 1891 drama of the same name, the musical follows a group of German teenagers as they stumble into adulthood without guidance or honest answers from the adults in their lives. Melchior (Joshua Powers) is curious and bold, Wendla (Sarah K. Pierce) is searching for understanding, and Moritz (Marlon James) is anxious to the point of collapse. Knowledge, in this world, is both liberating and destructive, and the search for truth collides with the rigid societal taboos of their parents and teachers.

The cast is anchored by Pierce and Powers, whose chemistry is sweet and sincere, giving their characters’ tentative romance the glow of first love. Their strong vocals make the yearning in their duets believable. James as Moritz captures the frantic energy of a boy undone by expectation, and his scenes with Erica Marie Weisz, particularly when her compassionate motherly figure gently but firmly denies him the means to escape, are among the most affecting of the night.

Weisz and Durwood Murray Jr. cover all the adult roles. Weisz finds nuance in her portrayal of multiple mothers, shifting from clueless to kind, while Murray brings the severity of stern schoolmasters and fathers to life.

This production features a large apprentice ensemble, comprising ten student performers from local colleges, who blend seamlessly with seasoned professionals. That mix underscores one of the show’s key themes: how knowledge and opportunity shape the next generation. The young cast, including Jensyn Berreiter, Phoenix Velona, Wyatt Van Hazel, Tirzah, Alyssa Indegno, Zaine Hahn, Olivia Yee, Rachel Downs, Luca Stapleton, and Ryan Hage.

Standouts among the ensemble include Rachel Downs and Jensyn Berreiter, who bring grit and heartbreak to “The Dark I Know Well,” Ryan Hage as a student daydreaming about his piano teacher, and Luca Stapleton and Phoenix Velona, who offer a tender, funny connection in their Act Two duet.

In the moments between Wendla and Melchior, the collaboration between Intimacy Coordinator Kandace Crystal and Brault’s direction is apparent, maintaining a delicate balance between romantic tension and the deep confusion of first encounters. That mix of tenderness and unease helps underscore one of the show’s most difficult truths: how a little knowledge can be just as dangerous as none at all.

Visually, the collaboration between Kevin “Blax” Burroughs’ lighting design and Washington’s choreography combines to create striking tableaus awash in color, shadow, and movement. Zoë Trautmann’s costumes capture the parochial rigidity of the setting, while Tyler Dean’s minimalist scenic design supports quick transitions. “My Junk” lands as one of the most entertaining numbers, where direction, movement, and technical elements all click into place.

Yet, some songs feel muted. “The B*tch of Living” and “Totally F*cked” don’t have a consistent energy, and without an angrier edge, the music sometimes feels more reflective than defiant. Perhaps that’s intentional, a framing of the piece as an exploration of education and cycles of silence, rather than a primal scream. Still, it leaves one wondering if, more than a century later, audiences have grown so accustomed to these battles that the rage feels blunted.

Oceanside’s “Spring Awakening” finds its strongest voice in moments of tenderness and connection, encouraging audiences to sit with discomfort and reflect on the consequences of silence.

How To Get Tickets

“Spring Awakening” by Oceanside Theatre Company runs through September 14 at the Sunshine Brooks Theater in Oceanside. For ticket and showtime information, go to www.oceansidetheatre.org

Content Advisory from Oceanside Theatre Company: “Spring Awakening” contains mature subject matter that may be activating for some audience members. The production includes depictions and themes of suicide, sexual assault, domestic violence, abortion, and sexuality. Viewer discretion is advised. We strongly encourage patrons to care for themselves during and after the performance and welcome any questions or concerns about the content.

Photo credit: Ken Jacques

