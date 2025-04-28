Review: PERIL IN THE ALPS at North Coast Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Agatha Christie’s famous Hercule Poirot is back on the North Coast Rep stage, this time in the world premiere “Peril in the Alps”, a sequel to ‘Murder on the Links” from two years ago. This is a lighthearted, quick, comic murder mystery and is running through May 18th.

“Peril in the Alps,” like its predecessor, is based on Agatha Christie’s works and brings a fun and frenetic energy to the mystery and murder genre. Omri Schein is back as the eccentric and fastidious Poirot, who, along with his friend and assistant Captain Hastings (Valerie Larsen), has found themselves embroiled in another mystery to be solved. As the play opens, the cast informs you that this will be a madcap murder mystery, and that the ensemble, comprising Gabbie Adner, Brian Mackey, Amanda Sitton, and Christopher M. Williams, will perform the majority of the roles.

Hastings is married to Dulcinea, and as they take their breakfast, a brick is thrown through their window with an ominous note attached, saying Dulcinea’s twin sister, Bella, has been kidnapped. Meanwhile, Poirot has a wealthy new client who is reporting that her husband was abducted from a hat shop after being seen with a mysterious woman who sounds a lot like Bella. With Poirot on the case and Hastings by his side, they navigate ransom demands, kidnappings, and even skiing in this mental (and at one point literal) chess game of who dunit.

The plot is not nearly as crucial as getting lost in the whirlwind of characters and craziness that propels it forward.

Schein is once again entertainingly idiosyncratic as Poirot, able to make the audience laugh with the mere quirk of an eyebrow or his pronunciation of "cocoa." Larsen is likeable as the earnest and friendly Hastings. The rest of the ensemble are fly-through characters, consistently and quickly finding unique characterizations.

Costumes by Elisa Benzoni bring the 1920s characters to life. Sound design by Rob Witmer features sound effects and music that enhance the adventure on stage, as does the clever scenic design by Marty Burnett.

Like many sequels, “Peril in the Alps” may not fully capture the magic of the original, but this play is an entertaining way to while away an afternoon.

Photo credit: Aaron Rumley

