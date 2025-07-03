Review: MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL at Broadway San Diego

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



If you want to be dazzled, spun around in a whirlwind of rhinestones, remixes, and romance, then step right up and see “Moulin Rouge: The Musical!”! The touring production currently lighting up Broadway San Diego through July 6th is a wild, over-the-top celebration of spectacle, with a supremely talented ensemble at its heart.

Adapted from Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 maximalist movie musical, this stage version goes even bigger. That’s not a metaphor; here, more is more, and more is better. It’s a jukebox musical based on a jukebox musical movie - jukebox musical squared, if you will, and is glitzy, guilty, and gloriously over the top. Directed by Tony-winner Alex Timbers, with a book by John Logan and electrifying choreography by Sonya Tayeh, the show doesn’t just lean into excess, it samba-kicks into it with rhinestone heels while singing ‘Bad Romance.”

The plot remains a bittersweet swirl of bohemia and betrayal. Naive writer Christian (Jay Armstrong Johnson) falls for showgirl Satine (Arianna Rosario), who’s under pressure to secure the financial future of the Moulin Rouge by accepting the patronage (and romantic interest) of the wealthy Duke of Monroth (Andrew Brewer). It’s a love triangle drawn in glitter and underscored by dozens of pop hits, from Adele to Beyoncé.

Rosario is a radiant Satine, hitting every note with diamond clarity and looking like she stepped out of a vintage Vogue fantasy. Johnson’s Christian is earnest and charming, now an American from Lima, Ohio. Brewer’s Duke is less oily villain, more droll trust-fund goth, and frankly, a lot more fun than Christian’s naive brooding. Overseeing it all is Harold Zidler (Robert Petkoff), master of ceremonies at the Moulin Rouge and connoisseur of sparkle and stress a he sees the cost on Satine and the potential cost for everyone else if this plan doesn’t work.

Some of the updates are hit and miss. Jahi Kearse brings warmth and wistfulness to a reimagined Toulouse, now with a shared street-kid past with Satine. Other updates, such as making Christian American make specific plot beats clunkier and leaving Satine looking suspiciously oblivious, are less successful. Not every added pop song deepens the emotion. But let’s be honest: you don’t come to the Moulin Rouge to nitpick logistics.

From the moment the curtain rises (a red velvet curtain, naturally), the ensemble fills the stage with kinetic energy, precision, and charisma. They look like a fantasy decked out in Catherine Zuber’s opulent costumes, and they sound just as good. Derek McLane’s scenic design layers iconic elements from the film with stage-friendly textures and depth. Justin Townsend’s lighting bathes everything in jewel tones, while Zuber’s costumes mix corsetry, lace, leather, and rhinestones into visual delight. For a touring show, this is impressively luxurious, and it's a testament to the crew and company managers who make that magic happen city after city.

“Moulin Rouge: The Musical!” is a show that belts, bedazzles, and swings from a chandelier. If you’re looking for an over-the-top escape into Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and Love, then get your tickets before it’s gone.

How To Get Tickets

“Moulin Rouge: The Musical” presented by Broadway San Diego is playing at the San Diego Civic Theatre through July 6th. For ticket and showtime information ,go to www.broadwaysd.com



Photo Credit: Robert Petkoff and company in the national touring production of “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.” (Matthew Murphy)

