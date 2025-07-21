Review: KARAOKE DREAMS at Blindspot Collective

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



There’s something special about a night of karaoke. It’s not about being perfect pitch, it’s about sharing a little piece of yourself through a song. “Karaoke Dreams”, the immersive new musical by Blindspot Collective, taps into that spirit and then turns it all the way up to eleven. Presented at The Loft at UCSD, this vibrant, heartfelt production invites you into a working bar filled with real drinks, real snacks, and real emotions all set to an epic, cross-genre soundtrack.

Presented by Blindspot Collective and directed by Blake McCarty, this immersive jukebox musical unfolds in a functioning restaurant/bar space where the line between audience and performer blurs as much as the lines between drinks. You’re not just watching the show, you’re part of the party, complete with real food, real booze, and yes, real karaoke during intermission. (Don’t worry, they won’t hand you a mic unless you ask.)

L -R Jerry Rodriguez, Montse Cabrerra, and Aiden Meyndert

Photo Credit: Joe Kao and Blindspot Collective

At the center of it all is a strong and talented ensemble: Bobby Bednar, Montse Cabrera, Ria Carey, Brittany Adriana Carrillo, Cole Chinn, Taylor Henderson, Shane Hennessey, Espie Ignacio, Matthew Javier, Aiden Meyndert, Michaela Nasello, Jerry Rodriguez, Dacara Seward, and Brittney Tiger. Together, they carry the show with warmth, vocal power, and a remarkable ability to connect even in close quarters.

Structured as a series of interconnected vignettes about bar regulars, staff, long lost siblings, and more, “Karaoke Dreams” uses mashups and medleys of popular songs from Elton John and ABBA to Lizzo and Bad Bunny to explore the highs and lows of love, identity, grief, and friendship. The vocal arrangements by Ian Brandon and music direction by Lyndon Pugeda are incredibly clever, weaving in as many songs per scene to track characters’ emotional arcs.

Taylor Renee Henderson, and Brittney Tiger

Photo Credit: Joe Kao and Blindspot Collective

Some cast standouts include Matthew Javier, a crowd favorite as the overenthusiastic Zane, while Taylor Renee Henderson, Brittany Adrianan Carrillo, and Brittney Tiger form a trio of ride-or-die besties who bring both vocal power and comic timing. Cole Chinn and Michaela Nasello’s sibling story is sweetly resonant, and Montse Cabrera’s Luna gets a surprisingly poignant moment with a song from the British 1970s band Supertramp of all things.

The secret MVP might be Shane Hennessey, who plays nearly every antagonist in the show. Whether he lost a bet or just really loves conflict, he leans in with charismatic flair and still finds time to shine in his own arc.

The staging is clever and immersive, with choreography by Micah Parra moving the cast smoothly around the audience without ever breaking the energy or storytelling. Lighting design by Sierra Shreves is tight and purposeful, and ensures you’re never guessing where to look, even as the action swirls around you.

Still, the show has its wobbly notes. It’s 2 hours and 45 minutes is too long, no matter how good the karaoke is, especially since some stories feel underbaked (Hazel and Myles I am looking at you). Many of the song medleys, while impressively constructed, could be halved without losing impact.

Earnest to a fault and occasionally overstuffed, “Karaoke Dreams” still succeeds in what it sets out to do: celebrate the power of music to bring people together and tell the stories we might not otherwise share. Like any good karaoke night, it’s a little chaotic, a little cathartic, and best enjoyed with a drink in hand.

How To Get Tickets

“Karaoke Dreams” by Blindspot Collective and presented in partnership with ArtPower at UC San Diego runs through August 3rd at The Loft on UCSD's campus. For ticket and showtime information, go to www.blindspotcollective.org

Photo Credit: Joe Kao and Blindspot Collective

Reader Reviews

Need more San Diego Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...