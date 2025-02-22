Review: HELLO, DOLLY! at San Diego Musical Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



San Diego Musical Theatre and Dolly Levi invite you to Yonkers to sing, dance, visit Harmonia Gardens, and maybe even fall in love with “Hello, Dolly!” This classic musical brings the songs and fun of the story to life through March 9th at San Diego Musical Theatre.

“Hello, Dolly!” brings all of the classic musical stapes, like a big ensemble for big dance numbers, classic songs, and hijinks in a quirky romcom about a windowed Dolly (Heidi Meyer), a woman “Arrnages things”, as a matchmaker among many other professions. She loved her husband but now feels ready to move onward and remarry the famous “Half millionaire” Horace Vandergelder (A.G. Parks), who doesn’t realize Dolly has set her sights on him.

Meanwhile, Horace’s shop clerks, Cornelius (Adam Granados) and Barnaby (Jackson Taitano), have decided to close the store while he's gone. This way, they can go on an adventure themselves and possibly even get a kiss from a girl before the day is done. They happen to meet Irene Molloy (Katherine Chapman) and her shop assistant, Minnie (Johnsia Breault), at their hat shop, and of course, more hijinks ensue and sparks fly.

Meyer’s Dolly is sweet and vulnerable, allowing her machinations and her performance to build throughout the show. The character only benefits from this more nuanced touch, as it often starts off bombastic without any place to go. Parks, as Horace, brings a necessary gruffness and stodginess to the character, who doesn't realize he is being maneuvered into a better, upgraded life.

Granados has wonderful vocals and vivacious energy, which is matched well by Taitano’s more timid Barnaby. Chapman, as Irene, is lovely and graceful, while Breault is shyly eager and mischievous.

The choreography by Xavier J. Bush is one of the show's highlights. As the costumes swirl, the stage is filled with the ensemble as they perform elaborate dance numbers. Mike Buckeley's scenic design quickly transforms while allowing as much of the stage to be free for all that dancing. Michelle Miles's lighting design and Jordan Gray's sound design work well with the scenic design to complete the overall picture. Chong Mi Land designed costumes that sweetly evoke the period and characters.

Like Dolly herself, the musical “Hello, Dolly!” has always been a maximalist endeavor, and this show is no different with a two-and-a-half-hour run time. Chances are that you’ll be humming along with the songs, so you’d be forgiven if you thought, “It“Only Takes A Moment.”

How To Get Tickets

“Hello, Dolly!" is playing at San Diego Musical Theatre through March 9th. For ticket and showtime information,n go to www.sdmt.org

Photo Credit: Rich Soublet II and San Diego Musical Theatre

