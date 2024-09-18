Review: 'FULLY COMMITTED' at Scripps Ranch Theatre serves up lots of laughs

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dinner and theatre have always been a perfect pair, but “Fully Committed,” now playing at Scripps Ranch Theatre through September 29th, shows that there is just as much comedy and drama behind the scenes of the restaurant as there is on stage.

“Fully Committed” is a 90-minute one-act play that follows an overworked restaurant reservationist named Sam (Dennis Peters). Sam is a struggling actor who works at the restaurant while auditioning and trying to get his big break. When he arrives at work and finds that his coworker is not there, he alone has to manage all of the personalities calling in for reservations and keep all of the restaurant staff updated and happy.

From social elites, celebrities, and out-of-towners trying to get reservations to narcissistic chefs and inconsiderate co-workers, Sam is juggling everyone’s requests, all of whom need it right now. Between work demands, he is also trying to reach his perpetually unavailable agent, talking to another auditioning actor who is more frenemy than a friend, and trying to figure out if he can spend the upcoming holiday with his recently widowed father.

Peters switches smoothly through over 40 characters with seemingly endless energy and keeps up the brisk pace as the phones never stop ringing. This elite restaurant is the kind of hot spot that offers menu items listed as“edible dirt” and “infused with pipe tobacco," has a Chef who doesn’t know who Diane Sawyer is, and a maitre-d who seems to enjoy making life a little bit more complicated than necessary.

As Sam, Peters has a lovely character arc. He has the endearing vulnerability of someone contemplating the choice to chase his acting dreams if it leaves him in a restaurant basement and unable to spend time with his family, and he has the confidence and comedic sensibility to find the heart in all of these absurd personalities.

Other than Sam, some standout characterizations by Peters include Bryce, a celebrity assistant who constantly calls with ever-increasing outrageous requests for the food and the restaurant to make for his boss; Mrs. Sebag, who always seems on the verge of hysteria; and Carolann Rosenstein-Fishburn, who has nothing but time to call the restaurant multiple times a day. By the end of the play, the audience will know them just by the voice changes and will react to them, along with Sam.

Dennis Peters plays Sam the reservation clerk and nearly 40 other characters in Scripps Ranch Theatre’s “Fully Committed.” (Ken Jacques)

Directed by Ted Lieb, the play makes excellent use of the entire stage, as Sam utilizes the whole set designed by Dixon Fish. Sam chaotically races between the reservation landlines, a red phone that is a direct line to the chef, and tries to find a spot for a clear signal to his cell phone. He also passes numerous signs declaring “No Ned Finlay” in no uncertain terms.

The show is fun, easygoing, and thoroughly enjoyable. As someone who has worked in the restaurant and hospitality industry, the play brought back memories of balancing demanding clientele and coworkers, but this time, it was ok to laugh at their antics.

How To Get Tickets

“Fully Committed” is at the Scripps Ranch Theatre through September 19th. For ticket and showtime information, go to www.scrippsranchtheatre.org



Photo Credit: Dennis Peters plays Sam, the reservation clerk, and nearly 40 other characters in Scripps Ranch Theatre’s “Fully Committed.” (Ken Jacques)

