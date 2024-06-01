Review: FAT HAM at The Old Globe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



I must confess that “Hamlet” has never been my favorite show - but apparently, that’s because what I’ve been waiting for is what “Fat Ham” delivers. It’s a dynamic, tragic, and comedic, remixing key moments of the original into a one-act exploring societal roles and expectations, toxic family dynamics, and being true to yourself in a wholly entertaining and creative way. “Fat Ham” is playing at The Old Globe through June 23rd.

The show opens with Juicy (Ṣọla Fadiran), a young, queer, Black man who is grappling with his father’s recent death and setting up for a family event. That event happens to celebrate the wedding of his mother Tedra (Felicia Boswell) to his uncle Rev (Ethan Henry), but the pall of Juicy’s father’s recent death, like his memorial wreath, is still front and center.

Tio (Xavier Pacheco) is Jusicy’s cousin and is there to help, but is easily distracted by videos on his phone and getting high. So when he tells Juicy that he just saw a ghost appear, Juicy is understandably doubtful.

Soon the specter reappears and Juicy sees it is his father Pap (Henry, who doubles as both Pap and Rev) who died in prison, where he was serving time for killing a cook at his restaurant. Even as a ghost Pap is a bully, violent (though now constrained by ghostly parameters), and angry he was murdered. He tells Juicy to avenge his death, which he says was ordered by his brother Rev.

Juicy doesn’t love his uncle/new stepdad, who is just as mean and prone to violence as Juicy’s father was. Both taunt Juicy for being soft and weak and want him to be more of a man. But Juicy doesn’t want to avenge anyone or be violent, what he wants is a degree in Human resources from the University of Phoenix.

Tedra wants everyone to get along, let her be happy, and celebrate the wedding. She is not unaware of Juicy’s conflicted relationship with Rev, but she doesn’t like to be alone even more. Tedra has invited family friend Rabby (Yvettte Cason), and her kids Opal (m) and Larry (Tian Richards) to come over to help celebrate.

Both kids, like Juicy, struggle with disclosing secrets to their parental figure. Larry is a recently returned Marine in full dress uniform, who is struggling with PTSD and some other things as well. Opal bristles at having to help her mother with traditional chores and dreams of opening a business that deifies her gender norms. All three are bonded with the struggles of the older generation's expectations and how they see them.

As the celebration continues, Juicy starts to spiral as he contemplates his next move. The party atmosphere and Tedra’s spirits lift considerably as karaoke is brought out, and then a game of charades. Though the latter seems to be the final domino to fall before the reckoning starts.

To go any further would ruin the many twists and turns this show provides so I will go no further.

Fadiran is excellent as Juicy - smart, observant, and sassy, though also indecisive and a people pleaser to a fault. Juicy is haunted by his inheritance of generations of toxic masculinity and violent behavior. His asides to the audience and soliloquies are compelling and his karaoke performance brought the audience to a standing ovation mid-show.

The cast is uniformly vibrant - with Boswell’s dynamic Tedra who loves her men abrasive and controlling but calls her “soft” son her best friend, Henry is brash as Pap and more cooly cruel as Rev, while Cason as Rabby is a woman of God who loosens up after a drink with some unexpected revelations of her own. Pacheco is hilarious as the surprisingly intelligent stoner, while m as Opal is delightfully deadpan amongst all this drama, and Richards’ Larry is an explosive combination of noble, tender, and longing.

Directed by Sideeq Heard, the play moves swiftly, capitalizing on the lyrical cleverness and world-building of playwright James Ijames. This is Shakespeare reimagined with lines from “Hamlet” woven in and referenced, but familiarity with the source material is unnecessary. This play may be the funniest tragedy you will ever see, simmering with tension, humor, and contemplations about breaking cycles of violence. Heard allows each cast member to shine as these flawed characters who all love each other to varying degrees, and play with the meta self-awareness they have of the audience and their source material.

The set design by Maruti Evans is lush and beautiful, with a porch and a smoker that could feed an army, visible interior hallways, and a background that gives the illusion of being isolated from any neighbors. Lighting by Bradley King is dynamic and creates a feeling of coming through the 4th wall into this reality when Juicy makes his audience asides. Sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman balances all of the components to build an audible atmosphere to match the play. Supernatural illusions by Skylar Fox are also very effective. Costumes by Dominique Fawn Hill are fun, especially Pap’s shiny white suit, and the finale looks that are truly spectacular.

“Fat Ham” takes inspiration from a classic and brings it into the now, with no iambic pentameter, but all the drama. This is one family event you won’t want to miss.

How To Get Tickets

“Fat Ham” is playing at The Old Globe through June 23rd. For ticket and show time information go to www.theoldglobe.org

Photo credit: Rich Soublet II

