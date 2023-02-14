Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: ANYTHING GOES at San Diego Musical Theatre is Full of High Seas Hijinx and Classic Songs

Playing at SDMT thorugh March 12th

Feb. 14, 2023  

Full of tap dancing, classic Cole Porter songs, and high seas hijinx, ANYTHING GOES now playing at San Diego Musical Theatre through March 12th is a delovely time at the theatre.

With a zany cast of characters including gangsters, stockbrokers, and a nightclub chanteuse turned revivalist minister, this romantic comedy also includes mistaken identities, gambling, a celebrity-obsessed ship's captain. Billy Crocker ( Anthony Michael Vacio) is a Wall street worker who has to get boss Elisha Whitney (Dave Rivas) his passport before his luxury cruise ship leaves for England. While at the ship Billy sees Hope (Christianne Holly Santiago), a girl he is smitten with but hasn't been able to find since their date. Unfortunately, Hope is there with herfiancé Lord Evelyn Oakleigh (Zane Davis) and is escorted by her mother Evangeline (Wendy Waddell) to London where the wedding will take place. Meanwhile, Reno Sweeny (Allison Spratt Pearce) a singer turned preacher is there, plus a stowaway mobster named Moonface Martin ( Elliott Goretsky), and his partner Erma (Jasmine January) who are trying to hide from the authorities.

The plot is more of a loose framework from which to hang the variety of Cole Porter's classic songs and dance numbers. From "I Get A Kick Out Of You", and "Friendship", to the titular "Anything Goes", the show is a madcap musical from start to finish. Choreography by Xavier J. Bush is fun, high energy, and uses the stage space well. The end of act one tap number utilizes the entire cast and takes over every square inch of space, to the audience's applause.

Directed by Omri Schein, the show knows when to play up the comedy for the audience. The scenic design by Rick Deussen builds the cruise ship deck with easy modular changes as scenes require, and is complemented by lighting design from Michelle Miles and sound design by Brandon Boomizad. Costumes by Janet Pitcher and Chong Mi Land are period appropriate and look lovely during the dance numbers.

Anthony Michael Vacio and Christianne Holly Santiago as Billy and Hope
in ANYTHING GOES

Vacio is an excellent song and dance man and his Billy are charming. Santiago is sweet as Hope, who is stuck between her heart's desire and her mother's wishes. Rivas is very funny as Billy's boss Whitney, who loses his spectacles and his heart to Wadell's Evangeline.

Goretsky is funny a Moonface, a mobster who yearns to be given his criminal credit while also hiding his identity, and January is delightful as the coquettish con-woman Erma.

Spratt Pearce is a wisecracking singer who delivers a sensational "sermon" in 'Blow Gabriel Blow", and has sweet chemistry with Davis' Lord Oakleigh. Davis is delightful as the slightly silly but sweet Englishman.

ANYTHING GOES invites the audience to enjoy some classic songs, and to lean into the fizzy fun of the farce.

How To Get Tickets

ANYTHING GOES is playing at San Diego Musical Theatre through March 12th. For ticket and showtime information go to www.sdmt.org

Photo Credit: Courtesy of San Diego Musical Theatre




